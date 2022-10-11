ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Logistics Property Co. Breaks Ground on Chicago's First Multistory Warehouse

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

On October 6, Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) celebrated the groundbreaking of 1237 W. Division, the first multi-story warehouse in Chicago. The ceremony included key speakers Aaron Martell, Executive Vice President of LPC, Sean Walsh, President of Walsh Construction, Larry Huggins, Founder & President of Riteway-Huggins Construction, Jim Martell, Chief Executive Officer of LPC and Alderman Walter Burnett, Jr. of the 27 th Ward.

Photo credit: Logistics Property Company, LLC

The development includes 1.2 million square feet of space across two floors and offers both rooftop parking and an adjacent five-story parking garage. The 11.5-acre property sits immediately adjacent to the full four-way interchange at Division and Elston in Chicago’s near-north Goose Island neighborhood.

The General Contractors for the project are Walsh Construction and Riteway-Huggins Construction.

Michael Conway, Dan McGillicuddy and Sam Brashler of JLL will be the Project’s leasing representatives.

“As a company headquartered in Chicago we’re extremely grateful to be bringing this project to the region. We’re appreciative of everyone at the City and our pre-development partners who made this project a reality,” said Aaron Martell.

“The completion of this new multi-story development in one of the city’s most central locations will bring numerous economic advantages to Chicago and Illinois,” stated Jim Martell.

Trucks will access full 135-foot truck courts on both the ground and upper floors for direct loading. The ground floor will have a 36-foot clear height, 28 dock doors and two drive-in doors. The second floor, which offers 53-foot tractor trailers separate up and down double-wide ramps, will feature 33-foot clear heights, 28 dock doors and two drive-in doors.

The LEED® Silver 1237 W. Division will deliver in Summer of 2024. Further project information can be found at: 1237 W. Division.

About Logistics Property Co.

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is an industrial real estate company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of modern logistics properties. The group is led by a diverse management team that averages more than 25 years of experience and has developed more than 55.3 million square feet of logistics buildings since 1995. LPC is headquartered in Chicago with more than 70 employees strategically located across eight offices. Its portfolio currently comprises 52 buildings across 23 million square feet in key logistics markets across North America with an estimated end value of more than $3 billion. For further information, please visit logisticspropco.com and follow @logisticspropco.

