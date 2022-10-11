ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

cbs12.com

Fort Pierce sees high demand for utility assistance program

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Fort Pierce residents are struggling to pay bills after a utility assistance program offered by the City of Fort Pierce closed for the second time within minutes of opening. Fort Pierce Resident Tamara Jean came into Incubate Neighborhood Center Thursday looking for help with...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Residential fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Car takes out gas pump, catches fire early Friday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car caught fire after crashing into a gas pump just before 6 a.m. on Friday. The crash occurred at a Marathon station on Military Trail between Summit and Saturn Boulevard. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene and extinguished the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

2 people responsible for multiple business burglaries arrested, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries were arrested on Thursday. Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 13, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team began surveillance on a previously identified suspect vehicle as it traveled to the city of North Lauderdale and parked near a Farm Store.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run, deputies need your help

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal hit-and-run crash killed a bicyclist in Tamarac last weekend. Detectives are now asking the public for assistance with any information that may help them solve the case. According to detectives with the Traffic Homicide Unit, at 10:38 p.m. on Oct. 8, Elijah Thompson...
TAMARAC, FL
cbs12.com

Man shot in Riviera Beach, taken to hospital in car

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along West 30th Street, just west of Avenue O. A stretch of West 30th is closed off to traffic. Detectives scoured the scene looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Watch: Alligator dragged from ocean in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator was spotted in Delray Beach. On Oct. 12 Florida Fish and Wildlife received calls about a nuisance alligator on the beach. An FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to remove the animal. Michael DeFlorio from Boynton Beach captured video of the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Freight train fatally hits woman in car, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after her vehicle was fatally hit by a freight train. The incident took place near downtown West Palm Beach on Wednesday a little before 5:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Evernia and Rosemary. West Palm Beach police said...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?

In nearly every state across the U.S. a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. Here in Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Weak front brings a slow drying trend

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Partly cloudy and warm again overnight, along with some scattered showers. Lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies Friday with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: NW-NE 5-10 mph. Our weekend is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

High school student accused of bringing loaded gun to campus

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old student from Westwood High School was arrested on Wednesday for possession of a loaded firearm on campus, deputies say. The firearm was found after an investigation into allegations against the student for possession of stolen property. The allegation prompted a search of...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Nikolas Cruz juror: 'Anxious and happy' the trial is over

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — One juror told CBS12 News they were "anxious and happy" the sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was over. CBS12 reporter Lena Salzbank spoke with the juror moments after the jury's recommendation was announced. Deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office walked the jury...
PARKLAND, FL

