cbs12.com
Fort Pierce sees high demand for utility assistance program
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Fort Pierce residents are struggling to pay bills after a utility assistance program offered by the City of Fort Pierce closed for the second time within minutes of opening. Fort Pierce Resident Tamara Jean came into Incubate Neighborhood Center Thursday looking for help with...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County bus drivers the highest paid in Florida, board approves salary increase
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Bus drivers in Palm Beach County are now the highest paid drivers in the state of Florida, according to the district. The school board approved a salary increase for starting bus drivers from $17.33 to $20 per hour. Existing bus drivers will receive...
cbs12.com
Residential fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
cbs12.com
Car takes out gas pump, catches fire early Friday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car caught fire after crashing into a gas pump just before 6 a.m. on Friday. The crash occurred at a Marathon station on Military Trail between Summit and Saturn Boulevard. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene and extinguished the...
cbs12.com
Natural gas leak has a lane of Dixie Highway closed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Workers are trying to cap a natural gas leak in West Palm Beach, and it's affecting traffic in the area. The West Palm Beach Fire Department responded to the scene on S. Dixie Highway near Belvedere Road on Wednesday afternoon. Police report one...
cbs12.com
Snowbirds arriving, and experts urge everyone to get COVID booster
West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Snowbirds are starting to arrive in our area here in south Florida meaning more part-time residents from the northeast. Health experts say this adds to the importance of getting the COVID-19 booster. The White House this week is urging people to get the...
cbs12.com
2 people responsible for multiple business burglaries arrested, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries were arrested on Thursday. Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 13, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team began surveillance on a previously identified suspect vehicle as it traveled to the city of North Lauderdale and parked near a Farm Store.
cbs12.com
Bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run, deputies need your help
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal hit-and-run crash killed a bicyclist in Tamarac last weekend. Detectives are now asking the public for assistance with any information that may help them solve the case. According to detectives with the Traffic Homicide Unit, at 10:38 p.m. on Oct. 8, Elijah Thompson...
cbs12.com
Man charged with battery on a 71-year-old woman in public park in the middle of the night
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police from a public park in downtown West Palm Beach and said she saw a man hit a woman. That was at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, on Clematis Street near Flagler Drive. According to the arrest report, the...
cbs12.com
Man shot in Riviera Beach, taken to hospital in car
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along West 30th Street, just west of Avenue O. A stretch of West 30th is closed off to traffic. Detectives scoured the scene looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.
cbs12.com
Watch: Alligator dragged from ocean in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator was spotted in Delray Beach. On Oct. 12 Florida Fish and Wildlife received calls about a nuisance alligator on the beach. An FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to remove the animal. Michael DeFlorio from Boynton Beach captured video of the...
cbs12.com
'Justice system will be criticized': Defense lawyer weighs in on Parkland jury's decision
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is no doubt the jury’s decision in the Parkland school shooting sentencing trial shocked many, who assumed it was a slam dunk death case. Even though on paper it was unanimous, it clearly wasn’t in the deliberation room. A prominent...
cbs12.com
Freight train fatally hits woman in car, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after her vehicle was fatally hit by a freight train. The incident took place near downtown West Palm Beach on Wednesday a little before 5:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Evernia and Rosemary. West Palm Beach police said...
cbs12.com
What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?
In nearly every state across the U.S. a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. Here in Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
cbs12.com
'Those jurors have spoken,' public defender says after they chose life, not death for Cruz
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Broward County's public defender, in charge of the defense team that saved Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty, said he hopes this day is a "solemn opportunity to reflect on the healing that is necessary for this community" in the wake of the jury's life sentence recommendation.
cbs12.com
Weak front brings a slow drying trend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Partly cloudy and warm again overnight, along with some scattered showers. Lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies Friday with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: NW-NE 5-10 mph. Our weekend is...
cbs12.com
Cruz juror sends handwritten letter to judge to squash rumors of bias
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A juror in the Nikolas Cruz penalty phase sent a handwritten letter to the judge in an effort to quell rumors she violated her duty as a juror. The female juror claimed in her letter that another juror heard others on the panel talking...
cbs12.com
High school student accused of bringing loaded gun to campus
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old student from Westwood High School was arrested on Wednesday for possession of a loaded firearm on campus, deputies say. The firearm was found after an investigation into allegations against the student for possession of stolen property. The allegation prompted a search of...
cbs12.com
Man 'had a sword and machete and was trying to break down the door,' SWAT team called
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First, a couple started drinking. Then came an argument and things ended with threats, violence and the SWAT team. That's what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said happened last Saturday morning, Oct. 8. At 6:41 a.m., "Units responded to an armed domestic...
cbs12.com
Nikolas Cruz juror: 'Anxious and happy' the trial is over
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — One juror told CBS12 News they were "anxious and happy" the sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was over. CBS12 reporter Lena Salzbank spoke with the juror moments after the jury's recommendation was announced. Deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office walked the jury...
