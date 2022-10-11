ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WVNS

Beckley announces date for annual Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley set a date for this year’s Christmas Parade, along with a new theme: “Candy Canes and Christmas Treats”. This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade itself will start at 11 A.M. Line-up will begin at 9 A.M. at Park Middle School […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia communities team up for ‘Active People, Health Nation’ initiative

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The American Heart Association and the Elk River Trail Foundation partnered with local leaders this week to bring the CDC’s “Active People, Health Nation” initiative to the Mountain State. According to the American Heart Association, the Mayors Kay Summers of Clendenin, J.D. Hoover of Sutton, Josh Shamblin of Clay, and Richie […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
WSAZ

Logan firefighter remembered as hero

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A health condition took the life of 51-year-old Donald Copley, who spent the majority of his life serving on the Logan Fire Department. When Chief Scott Beckett thinks about Copley, who he grew up with, he thinks about what being a hero means. “Spent the bulk...
LOGAN, WV
WSAZ

GRASP Remembrance Event in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - GRASP (grief recovery after a substance passing) is holding a memorial event for people who have lost a loved one to substance abuse. It will take place on Monday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 5th Ave Baptist Church in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Susan and Taylor shop for Chilifest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 38th annual ChiliFest is back in Huntington on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. Susan and Taylor will compete against First Look at Four’s Tim and Drew!
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia State University offering free 24-hour student pantry

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University TRIO Student Support Services are making it a little easier for college students to feel clean, fed and taken care of. “Anything a college student could possibly need from detergent, to chargers, to food, to meat,” said Rosalyn Cary with TRIO. “Anything to assist them in their journey through college and make it easier.”
INSTITUTE, WV
WSAZ

High construction costs impact funding for school projects

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the prices of construction materials soar, the sound of drills breaking ground on projects is hard to come by. Todd Alexander, who is the superintendent of Wayne County Schools, has had a major project at the forefront of his mind for years. It has to do with consolidating Buffalo Elementary School and Buffalo Middle School to create a K-8 school in the Buffalo community.
BUFFALO, WV
WSAZ

Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Scott Edwards told WSAZ Friday that a luxury apartment complex will fill the property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane. Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting plans to build over 300 apartment units. The complex will have the feeling of a high-end...
HURRICANE, WV
WSAZ

Students return to school after mold scare

KERMIT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week we told you about Kermit K-8 school temporarily shutting its doors as they ran air quality tests. At the same time, a group of parents protested outside the school who said their kids were continually getting sick. After four days of remote learning, students...
KERMIT, WV
WSAZ

“Gone Where the Goblins Go” with Foundry Theatre

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost Halloween, and Foundry Theatre is preparing a bone-chilling double feature. Rachel Allinder, Michael Valentine and William Bittner stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of “Gone Where the Goblins Go.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Tony’s fall foliage report

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been quite a week of weather extremes…from the first frost of the season to a brief spell of summer. We even heard some thunder from storms close enough by to delay the Herd’s game on Wednesday. All this commotion has sped up...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

New turf set for Appalachian Power Park and 9 city fields

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Running the bases will look a little different at Appalachian Power Park next baseball season. The grassy field where the Dirty Birds play has been ripped up and a turf field will replace it. That field is just one of 10 other city fields getting a makeover.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Play of the Week | Spring Valley Timberwolves

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This edition of Play of the Week takes us back to the Wolves Den. Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch goes play action and fires deep over the middle. Kyndon Keesee snatches it, and he’s off to the endzone for a 56-yard touchdown. For full...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

