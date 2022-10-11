Read full article on original website
WSAZ
School raising money to build ‘Buddy Bench’ for fondly remembered teacher
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elementary teacher in Kanawha County died unexpectedly on Oct. 4. Rachel Torres was a Pre-K teacher at Sissonville Elementary School for 14 years. Her sister-in-law and co-worker Melissa Torres said the school is trying to raise money to build a ‘Buddy Bench’ in her honor....
Beckley announces date for annual Christmas Parade
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley set a date for this year’s Christmas Parade, along with a new theme: “Candy Canes and Christmas Treats”. This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade itself will start at 11 A.M. Line-up will begin at 9 A.M. at Park Middle School […]
West Virginia man with autism lives out dream of being firefighter
23-year-old Evan Pauley had one dream, to be a firefighter in Huntington. However, at a young age, he found out there could be some obstacles that might prevent that from happening.
West Virginia communities team up for ‘Active People, Health Nation’ initiative
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The American Heart Association and the Elk River Trail Foundation partnered with local leaders this week to bring the CDC’s “Active People, Health Nation” initiative to the Mountain State. According to the American Heart Association, the Mayors Kay Summers of Clendenin, J.D. Hoover of Sutton, Josh Shamblin of Clay, and Richie […]
WSAZ
Logan firefighter remembered as hero
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A health condition took the life of 51-year-old Donald Copley, who spent the majority of his life serving on the Logan Fire Department. When Chief Scott Beckett thinks about Copley, who he grew up with, he thinks about what being a hero means. “Spent the bulk...
WSAZ
GRASP Remembrance Event in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - GRASP (grief recovery after a substance passing) is holding a memorial event for people who have lost a loved one to substance abuse. It will take place on Monday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 5th Ave Baptist Church in Huntington.
WSAZ
Susan and Taylor shop for Chilifest
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 38th annual ChiliFest is back in Huntington on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. Susan and Taylor will compete against First Look at Four’s Tim and Drew!
WSAZ
West Virginia State University offering free 24-hour student pantry
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University TRIO Student Support Services are making it a little easier for college students to feel clean, fed and taken care of. “Anything a college student could possibly need from detergent, to chargers, to food, to meat,” said Rosalyn Cary with TRIO. “Anything to assist them in their journey through college and make it easier.”
WSAZ
High construction costs impact funding for school projects
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the prices of construction materials soar, the sound of drills breaking ground on projects is hard to come by. Todd Alexander, who is the superintendent of Wayne County Schools, has had a major project at the forefront of his mind for years. It has to do with consolidating Buffalo Elementary School and Buffalo Middle School to create a K-8 school in the Buffalo community.
WSAZ
Outside utility work sends Holden Elementary students home for more than a school week
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Holden Elementary School have not been in the classroom for more than a school week. District officials said utility work in the city of Holden triggered the decision. “There were gas lines that were placed in that community and as the gas lines...
Fire at abandoned building in Huntington spreads to sober living home
UPDATE: (4:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022) – Lifehouse founder Rocky Meadows confirms the residential home that caught fire from the abandoned building beside it this afternoon is one of the organization’s sober living facilities. Meadows tells 13 News everyone got out of the home safely, and he is thankful everyone has a place to […]
WSAZ
Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Scott Edwards told WSAZ Friday that a luxury apartment complex will fill the property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane. Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting plans to build over 300 apartment units. The complex will have the feeling of a high-end...
WSAZ
Students return to school after mold scare
KERMIT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week we told you about Kermit K-8 school temporarily shutting its doors as they ran air quality tests. At the same time, a group of parents protested outside the school who said their kids were continually getting sick. After four days of remote learning, students...
WSAZ
“Gone Where the Goblins Go” with Foundry Theatre
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost Halloween, and Foundry Theatre is preparing a bone-chilling double feature. Rachel Allinder, Michael Valentine and William Bittner stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of “Gone Where the Goblins Go.”
wchstv.com
900 On Lee: Ribbon cutting conducted for luxury apartments in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — There is a new option for those looking for a living space in downtown Charleston. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted Wednesday for the 900 On Lee luxury apartments. Like the name says, it's at 900 Lee St., sharing a building with WesBanco. The complex joins...
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wayne High School
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warmed up the Friday night lights at Wayne County High School. The Pioneers host Chapmanville High School Friday, October 14.
WSAZ
Tony’s fall foliage report
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been quite a week of weather extremes…from the first frost of the season to a brief spell of summer. We even heard some thunder from storms close enough by to delay the Herd’s game on Wednesday. All this commotion has sped up...
WSAZ
New turf set for Appalachian Power Park and 9 city fields
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Running the bases will look a little different at Appalachian Power Park next baseball season. The grassy field where the Dirty Birds play has been ripped up and a turf field will replace it. That field is just one of 10 other city fields getting a makeover.
WSAZ
Play of the Week | Spring Valley Timberwolves
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This edition of Play of the Week takes us back to the Wolves Den. Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch goes play action and fires deep over the middle. Kyndon Keesee snatches it, and he’s off to the endzone for a 56-yard touchdown. For full...
WOWK
Meet WOWK’s New Meteorologist, Chris Knoll
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Please join us in welcoming WOWK’s new meteorologist, Chris Knoll to the team!. Catch his weekend forecasts, on 13 news weekend edition!
