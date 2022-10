Outside the gates of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Mary Rippon Outdoor Theater stands a group of CU students and Boulder residents alike, anxiously awaiting their entry into the wash of red, purple, and green lights. Upon crossing the threshold between campus and an eerie, 15th-century-inspired world, the first thing they see is William Shakespeare locked in a cage. He says that his characters have locked him away, and he needs the audience’s help to set him free.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO