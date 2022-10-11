JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lejeune Memorial Gardens has a new addition that will pay tribute to Navy Corpsmen. Just past the Vietnam Veteran Memorial is the newly unveiled Corpsmen Memorial. A ceremony for the unveiling of the memorial was held on Wednesday. “We’ve been at this for a number of years, but who could ever imagine […]

