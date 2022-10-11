ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

To the Rescue: Randolph the love bug

BEAUFORT, Carteret County —A pup that loves to cuddle is looking for a forever home. Officials with Misplaced Mutts said that Randolph is about a year old. He's social, great with people, and a big love bug. Randolph does know some basic training. He is heartworm negative, neutered and...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County woman missing along with two young children

HAVELOCK, Craven County — The Havelock Police Department is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman. Natasha Nicole Jackson was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Police said she is traveling with her two young children Lily and Davon Jackson. Jackson is described...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

‘Medical miracle’ shares special surprise for teachers

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The past year has been a rollercoaster for the Lyles family who’s son, EJ, has overcome medical odds time and time again. Friday, the little boy who doctors didn’t think would be here shared a special surprise with his school. Recovering from a...
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onslow County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Onslow County, NC
WNCT

Spooky Special: Attmore Oliver House in Craven County

NOTE: Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Attmore Oliver House dates back to the […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Onslow County teenager found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 14-year-old Jakari Thompson has been found safe. Previous: Onslow County Sheriff's deputies are looking for missing 14-year-old teenager. Jakari Thompson, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and black and white high-top Nike...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Anderson
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Missing teen found safe in Beaufort County

VANCEBORO, Craven County — Craven County officials confirmed that 13-year-old Myracle Pender was found safe in Beaufort County. Previous: Officials with the Craven County Sheriff's Office are looking for 13-year-old Myracle Pender. Pender was reported missing Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 and was last seen Oct. 8, 2022, leaving her...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attack#Onslow County Schools
WITN

Pet of the Week: Canis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week for October 12 is Canis. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a big sweetheart, who loves everyone and everything. At about 2 years old, he’s one of the newest pups at the shelter. He’s an...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Second man arrested in Larkin Lane murder

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. The murder happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. Shamel Kellef Webb, 18, was charged with murder, in addition to a 15-year-old juvenile. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are staying tight-lipped about a shooting Thursday night in New Bern that injured four people. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Patrick Gallagher noted there have been four shootings in the city since Saturday, including one homicide. One of those shootings injured four men...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three Jacksonville schools were put on lockdown this afternoon due to a shooting in the area. Onslow County Schools says the school system got a call from the Jacksonville Police Department telling them to lock down all the schools on Commons Drive. Jacksonville police say at...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Wednesday night’s homicide at a Greenville apartment complex. Greenville police said officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment at 111 Larkin Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they found 32-year-old Morris Bowser, Jr....
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy