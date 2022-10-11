Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
To the Rescue: Randolph the love bug
BEAUFORT, Carteret County —A pup that loves to cuddle is looking for a forever home. Officials with Misplaced Mutts said that Randolph is about a year old. He's social, great with people, and a big love bug. Randolph does know some basic training. He is heartworm negative, neutered and...
wcti12.com
Craven County woman missing along with two young children
HAVELOCK, Craven County — The Havelock Police Department is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman. Natasha Nicole Jackson was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Police said she is traveling with her two young children Lily and Davon Jackson. Jackson is described...
WITN
‘Medical miracle’ shares special surprise for teachers
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The past year has been a rollercoaster for the Lyles family who’s son, EJ, has overcome medical odds time and time again. Friday, the little boy who doctors didn’t think would be here shared a special surprise with his school. Recovering from a...
New hydroponic growing system will help local Salvation Army feed more people
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Salvation Army in Eastern North Carolina has a brand-new way to feed even more families ahead of the holidays. With the simple snip of a ribbon during a special ceremony on Friday, people in the Onslow County area will now have better access to healthy food going forward. 9OYS […]
Spooky Special: Attmore Oliver House in Craven County
NOTE: Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Attmore Oliver House dates back to the […]
wcti12.com
Onslow County teenager found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 14-year-old Jakari Thompson has been found safe. Previous: Onslow County Sheriff's deputies are looking for missing 14-year-old teenager. Jakari Thompson, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and black and white high-top Nike...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
Two people shot in Jacksonville, nearby schools placed on brief lockdown
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police said two people were injured in a shooting that led to a brief lockdown of three nearby Onslow County Schools on Wednesday. Police said they responded to a call of a shooting at the Affordable Suites at 35 McDaniel Dr., around 12:20 p.m. They found the two people with […]
‘This is long overdue’: New Corpsmen Memorial unveiled at Lejeune Memorial Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lejeune Memorial Gardens has a new addition that will pay tribute to Navy Corpsmen. Just past the Vietnam Veteran Memorial is the newly unveiled Corpsmen Memorial. A ceremony for the unveiling of the memorial was held on Wednesday. “We’ve been at this for a number of years, but who could ever imagine […]
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
wcti12.com
Missing teen found safe in Beaufort County
VANCEBORO, Craven County — Craven County officials confirmed that 13-year-old Myracle Pender was found safe in Beaufort County. Previous: Officials with the Craven County Sheriff's Office are looking for 13-year-old Myracle Pender. Pender was reported missing Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 and was last seen Oct. 8, 2022, leaving her...
wcti12.com
Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
WITN
Pet of the Week: Canis
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week for October 12 is Canis. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a big sweetheart, who loves everyone and everything. At about 2 years old, he’s one of the newest pups at the shelter. He’s an...
wcti12.com
Second man arrested in Larkin Lane murder
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. The murder happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. Shamel Kellef Webb, 18, was charged with murder, in addition to a 15-year-old juvenile. The...
WITN
New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are staying tight-lipped about a shooting Thursday night in New Bern that injured four people. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Patrick Gallagher noted there have been four shootings in the city since Saturday, including one homicide. One of those shootings injured four men...
WITN
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three Jacksonville schools were put on lockdown this afternoon due to a shooting in the area. Onslow County Schools says the school system got a call from the Jacksonville Police Department telling them to lock down all the schools on Commons Drive. Jacksonville police say at...
15-year-old arrested in shooting death of Greenville man
Greenville police said the 15-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was taken into custody shortly after Morris Carlo Browser Jr., 32, was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
wcti12.com
New Bern to get grant money to improve drainage in Duffyfield community
NEW BERN, Craven County — The city of New Bern will be receiving grant money from Golden LEAF to improve drainage in the Duffyfield community. The amount will be $249,760 through the Flood Mitigation Program. The city will use the money to modify an existing stormwater pump on East...
WITN
15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Wednesday night’s homicide at a Greenville apartment complex. Greenville police said officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment at 111 Larkin Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they found 32-year-old Morris Bowser, Jr....
