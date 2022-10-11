ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Lotería Family Game Night!

We've been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with lots of great events for the family and there's one more this week that's full of food, fun, and a family favorite: Loteria. First lady of San Antonio, Erika Prosper Nirenburg, and culinary photographer Tracey Maurer talk about all the fun. Loteria Family...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

25 IDEA Schools receive position on America's Healthiest Schools list

SAN ANTONIO - 25 IDEA schools in San Antonio have received nationwide recognition for Most Healthy Schools in the Nation. The IDEA schools are on a list of America’s, ‘Healthiest Schools for 2022.’ It notes its commitment to promoting quality nutrition, regular physical activity, and wellness policies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

City of San Antonio seeking public input to become a 'smart city'

The City of San Antonio's Office of Innovation is seeking public input on what makes San Antonio a smart city. But, what exactly does "smart city" mean?. Emily Royall, San Antonio's Smart City Administrator says it's about using technology to create real world solutions for real world problems. Just like...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Business
news4sanantonio.com

Strong cold front still expected Sunday night

SAN ANTONIO – Partly sunny skies. Hot & humid. We will have highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Still hot & humid. High near 90. Partly to mostly cloudy ahead of our strong Sunday night cold front. A small rain chance ahead of the front, mainly in our Hill Country counties late day. Better chance of rain comes overnight as the front moves through.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Business Industry#Linus Business#Brass Pro Shops
news4sanantonio.com

Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent

San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Celebrities takeover the first Queens & Kings Horror Festival this weekend!

SAN ANTONIO – The very first Queens & Kings of Horror Festival will be debuting just in time for the Halloween season!. On Oct. 15 and 16, the Queens & Kings of Horror Festival will be at the Wonderland of the Americas, showcasing a blend of classic and modern-day “Scream Queens” and “Slasher Icons,” in addition to ten celebrity guests.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Elijah Casarez

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 16-year-old Elijah Casarez. "Investigators in this case, we can only do so much, we need the public's help to have an extra set of eyes, " said Officer Rebecca Vermeulen, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
news4sanantonio.com

Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip-tied. As police talked to the victim, he stated that he...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teen shot by San Antonio police officer was NOT driving a stolen car

SAN ANTONIO - We have new details about the night 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by former San Antonio Police Officer James Brennand. Brennand, who was released from jail after posting bond, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant. SAPD said the charges are a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy