Texas A&M-San Antonio signs $6.7 million deal to help grow city's Ready-to-Work program
SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio's ambitious Ready-to-Work program may be off to a slow start but it's expanding just a few months after it was launched with a $6.7 million deal announced today with Texas A&M-San Antonio. "We’ve got a lot of great interest," says Mike Ramsey,...
Lotería Family Game Night!
We've been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with lots of great events for the family and there's one more this week that's full of food, fun, and a family favorite: Loteria. First lady of San Antonio, Erika Prosper Nirenburg, and culinary photographer Tracey Maurer talk about all the fun. Loteria Family...
25 IDEA Schools receive position on America's Healthiest Schools list
SAN ANTONIO - 25 IDEA schools in San Antonio have received nationwide recognition for Most Healthy Schools in the Nation. The IDEA schools are on a list of America’s, ‘Healthiest Schools for 2022.’ It notes its commitment to promoting quality nutrition, regular physical activity, and wellness policies.
City of San Antonio seeking public input to become a 'smart city'
The City of San Antonio's Office of Innovation is seeking public input on what makes San Antonio a smart city. But, what exactly does "smart city" mean?. Emily Royall, San Antonio's Smart City Administrator says it's about using technology to create real world solutions for real world problems. Just like...
MILLION DOLLAR WINNER! San Antonian wins with scratch-off purchased at West Side Pit Stop
SAN ANTONIO – A customer at the Pit Stop Food Mart on the West Side won a million dollars on a Million Dollar Loteria Texas Lottery scratch ticket. The lucky winner has decided to keep their identity a secret. This was the first of eight top prizes worth $1...
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
The Arbor Day Foundation wants to send you a free tree perfect for the soil in your yard
SAN ANTONIO – Freshpet is launching a program where people across the country can order a free tree!. The Fall season is the perfect time for tree planting, and Freshpet has exactly what you need. The program provides people with a free one-gallon potted tree, shipped directly to their door for FREE.
Strong cold front still expected Sunday night
SAN ANTONIO – Partly sunny skies. Hot & humid. We will have highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Still hot & humid. High near 90. Partly to mostly cloudy ahead of our strong Sunday night cold front. A small rain chance ahead of the front, mainly in our Hill Country counties late day. Better chance of rain comes overnight as the front moves through.
High temperatures in San Antonio won't get out of the 70s next week
Fall-like temperatures are on their way to San Antonio. Humidity levels are still quite low and temps are starting off Friday morning in the middle 60s. This afternoon look for partly to mostly sunny skies with high temps back up to the lower 90s. The weekend turns hot & humid...
Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent
San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
Celebrities takeover the first Queens & Kings Horror Festival this weekend!
SAN ANTONIO – The very first Queens & Kings of Horror Festival will be debuting just in time for the Halloween season!. On Oct. 15 and 16, the Queens & Kings of Horror Festival will be at the Wonderland of the Americas, showcasing a blend of classic and modern-day “Scream Queens” and “Slasher Icons,” in addition to ten celebrity guests.
San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Elijah Casarez
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 16-year-old Elijah Casarez. "Investigators in this case, we can only do so much, we need the public's help to have an extra set of eyes, " said Officer Rebecca Vermeulen, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department.
Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip-tied. As police talked to the victim, he stated that he...
Plaza De Los Muertos! Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the heart of the city
SAN ANTONIO - FREE face painting, FREE salsa lessons, a live DJ, a roving Mariachi – it’s all part of Plaza De Los Muertos, Thursday, October 27 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Main Plaza Downtown. PLUS, catch a great view of the river parade from the...
Man arrested after stealing $40,000 worth of jewelry from elderly woman sick with Covid
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say broke into an elderly woman's home while she was in the hospital with Covid-19. Police say 32-year-old Jonathan Cruz Castro broke into the home of the 79-year-old victim and stole her jewelry and fur coat. The belongings were worth more than $40,000.
Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
News 4 San Antonio Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks migrants, abortion, Uvalde, and more
Governor Greg Abbott made a visit to San Antonio on Thursday. The Governor was in town giving the keynote address at the luncheon for the Asian-American Alliance. The event was held at NU-STAR Energy headquarters where Abbott touted economic growth in the Lone Star State. News 4 San Antonio sat...
Teen shot by San Antonio police officer was NOT driving a stolen car
SAN ANTONIO - We have new details about the night 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by former San Antonio Police Officer James Brennand. Brennand, who was released from jail after posting bond, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant. SAPD said the charges are a...
COLD CASE: Police searching for person who beat man to death 6 years ago on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person who beat a man to death six years ago on the South Side. The body was found by a homeless person around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016 behind an out of business tattoo parlor near the intersection Green Street and South Flores Street.
Man charged in string of robberies, forced victims to tie each other up with zip ties
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after being caught robbing a smoke shop earlier in October. The robbery happened on Oct. 2, 2022, at a smoke shop on West Avenue towards the North Side of town. According to the police, Marcos Ojeda went into the smoke shop...
