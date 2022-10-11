San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO