ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Bird flu worries prompt Albuquerque BioPark Zoo closures

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A popular penguin exhibit at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo has been shut down due to concerns about bird flu.

The Albuquerque Journal reports zoo officials announced Tuesday that Penguin Chill will be closed indefinitely as a precaution.

No birds have tested positive for the virus. But there are outstanding tests for ducks and other birds at Tingley Beach.

A majority of the zoo’s birds were recently relocated to indoor shelters.

Dr. Carol Bradford, the zoo’s senior veterinarian, said some birds are still open for visitors to see. But their have been covered with tarps.

Avian flu is highly contagious.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
546K+
Post
558M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy