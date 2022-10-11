Read full article on original website
KTVZ
At surprise assembly, Three Rivers teacher Maria Leistad named Bend-La Pine Schools Educator of the Year
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During a surprise school-wide assembly Friday afternoon, Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook named Maria Leistad, second-grade teacher at Three Rivers School, the school district's Educator of the Year. Leistad is entering her ninth year as a teacher at the school and is known for her...
KTVZ
The Big Playback 10/14 Pt. 1: Bend and Mountain View dominate Caldera and Ridgeview, Sisters gets homecoming win
It was homecoming night for several of the Central Oregon schools. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea,...
KTVZ
‘Get Out and Give Back’: A call for volunteers in La Pine
"Get Out and Give Back" is a group in La Pine working to get more people in the volunteering spirit. The group has a volunteer day coming up on Saturday. They invite all to gather at the Frontier Days grounds at 4 p.m.
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD: Calls coming in as they try to ID Deschutes River remains
Bend Police say its request last month for help identifying human remains that were found in the Deschutes River over the summer has garnered calls from people who have missing family members and friends. However, it may be months before the person’s identity is confirmed. Bend PD asked for...
Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam
A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer. The post Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 16-23
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of October 16-23. Prairie Drive Road Closure (La Pine Area) – A road closure will be occurring on Prairie Drive for railroad crossing work. Traffic Information – Prairie Drive between US 97 and Huntington Road...
KTVZ
Rabid bat found in Bend; authorities confirm it had rabies
A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.
KTVZ
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to hold free shred, drug disposal event in Terrebonne
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free community shred event and drug disposal on October 15th from 10:00 AM to noon in Terrebonne. The location of this event has been changed from the Sheriff’s Office to Terrebonne Elementary School at 1199 B Avenue...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Digital variable speed limit signs coming to US 97 between Bend and La Pine
Variable speed limit signs are coming to a stretch of U.S. 97 south of Bend. The digital signs on a 10-mile stretch between Knott Road to just north of La Pine. They will replace the standard speed limit signs along the highway. Some will be over the road. Seven signs...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️’If there’s not horses, what’s the point?’ Meet Terrebonne barrel racing teen
She can shoe, train, jump, race and breed horses and she’s just 16 years old. For Josie Lauman, horses are just a way of life. Growing up in Terrebonne on her family’s horse ranch, Josie has lived and breathed horses since the day she was born. Ask this...
KTVZ
Humane Society of C. Oregon takes in 14 Florida cats to assist Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon joined the animal rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Last Sunday, an emergency airlift brought 181 animals from Florida to the West Coast for make room for the influx of animals in the wake of the hurricane.
KTVZ
City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of Oct. 17-23
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of October 17-23. NW McKay Avenue between NW Riverfront Street and NW Riverside Boulevard for asphalt restoration, full road closure with local access, 10/20/22. Hawes Lane between both legs of Gary Drive for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ La Pine house fire that prompted evacuations a total loss
Fire investigators are still looking for the cause of a house fire near La Pine Tuesday afternoon that forced the evacuation of nearby homes. La Pine Rural Fire District said it responded around 2:24 p.m. to a fire at a manufactured home at 53782 Boundary Road in a heavily forested area. Neighbors reported concerns that the fire may spread to other homes, trees and vehicles.
La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area
A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon was spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The post La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
Searchers look for lost hiker overnight in Tumalo Falls area; turns up OK, had sheltered overnight
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers searched for a missing hiker on trails near Tumalo Falls overnight and Tuesday morning before another hiker found the man, who told searchers he’d lost his way and sheltered in place overnight. The post Searchers look for lost hiker overnight in Tumalo Falls area; turns up OK, had sheltered overnight appeared first on KTVZ.
Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage
TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – An alleged drugged driver slammed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue late Wednesday night, causing substantial damage, and was cited for DUI and first-degree criminal mischief, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend Brewing Company plans makeover; interior remodel coming soon
Bend Brewing Company is going to undergo some changes. The business is planning a remodel starting Oct. 24. The remodel will last for two months, and the new interior should be open for Christmas and New Year's. Plans include redoing the bar, all of the seating area, a new entrance door and flooring. While construction is happening inside, there'll be a beer hall outdoors, with a heated tent housing a large LED screen for all the big games.
