Bend, OR

kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
La Pine, OR
La Pine, OR
Bend, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend PD: Calls coming in as they try to ID Deschutes River remains

Bend Police say its request last month for help identifying human remains that were found in the Deschutes River over the summer has garnered calls from people who have missing family members and friends. However, it may be months before the person’s identity is confirmed. Bend PD asked for...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Rabid bat found in Bend; authorities confirm it had rabies

A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.
BEND, OR
NewsBreak
KTVZ

City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of Oct. 17-23

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of October 17-23. NW McKay Avenue between NW Riverfront Street and NW Riverside Boulevard for asphalt restoration, full road closure with local access, 10/20/22. Hawes Lane between both legs of Gary Drive for...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ La Pine house fire that prompted evacuations a total loss

Fire investigators are still looking for the cause of a house fire near La Pine Tuesday afternoon that forced the evacuation of nearby homes. La Pine Rural Fire District said it responded around 2:24 p.m. to a fire at a manufactured home at 53782 Boundary Road in a heavily forested area. Neighbors reported concerns that the fire may spread to other homes, trees and vehicles.
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Searchers look for lost hiker overnight in Tumalo Falls area; turns up OK, had sheltered overnight

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers searched for a missing hiker on trails near Tumalo Falls overnight and Tuesday morning before another hiker found the man, who told searchers he’d lost his way and sheltered in place overnight. The post Searchers look for lost hiker overnight in Tumalo Falls area; turns up OK, had sheltered overnight appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – An alleged drugged driver slammed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue late Wednesday night, causing substantial damage, and was cited for DUI and first-degree criminal mischief, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend Brewing Company plans makeover; interior remodel coming soon

Bend Brewing Company is going to undergo some changes. The business is planning a remodel starting Oct. 24. The remodel will last for two months, and the new interior should be open for Christmas and New Year's. Plans include redoing the bar, all of the seating area, a new entrance door and flooring. While construction is happening inside, there'll be a beer hall outdoors, with a heated tent housing a large LED screen for all the big games.
BEND, OR

