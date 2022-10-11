ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Police Arrest 1 In Connection With Yukon Shooting

 3 days ago
Yukon and Oklahoma City police teamed up to arrest a man in connection with a shooting in Yukon Monday night.

According to police, Camron Farmer was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant in west OKC.

Farmer was initially a person of interest in the shooting.

He was booked into the Canadian County Jail on five complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

