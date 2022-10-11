Read full article on original website
Portsmouth prepares celebrations as street is renamed after rapper Missy Elliott
Portsmouth prepares for award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, to be honored with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”.
Fall Wine Festival starts this weekend at Norfolk's Waterside District
NORFOLK, Va. — The 34th annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival starts this weekend!. The festival starts Saturday at Town Point Park in Norfolk's Waterside District. More than 25 Virginia wineries are participating, along with musical performances and vendors. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m....
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
Original owner of Scotty Quixx speaks out after Downtown Norfolk location loses permit
NORFOLK, Va. — The former owner of a Downtown Norfolk sports bar and grill is fighting back after losing its permit. Scott Oates, the original owner of Scotty Quixx, said his business and others have been targeted by Norfolk City Council members. "They are scapegoating these restaurants, they are...
Four Norfolk businesses shut down; a look at the economic impact
The owner of Scotty Quixx, which recently lost its conditional use permit, is being forced to close. Scotty Oates said empty storefronts will not only impact him but the entire downtown district.
Looking back at the Halloween costumes of 1993 in Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. Every year, we give you a preview of some of the hottest costumes for Halloween. Echoes of Time in Virginia Beach helps us keep track of the trends ahead of the holiday. The boutique costume shop has been around for 40 years.
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The legends of Colonial Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Colonial Williamsburg was one of America’s first planned cities. Gov. Francis Nicholson laid out plans for the city in 1699, and it was the capital of the Virginia Colony until 1780. As you can imagine, with that much history, the city is host to a...
ODU organizes 'Monarchs Give Back' food drive as part of homecoming
NORFOLK, Va. — This month, Old Dominion University is hosting a food drive to help children with food insecurity across Hampton Roads. This inaugural "Monarchs Give Back" hopes to collect 20,000 nonperishable items for Norfolk Public Schools' Department of School Nutrition and Berkley-Campostella Early Childhood Research Center, as well as the following schools:
Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
The Coastal Virginia Cider Fest is back in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on September 21, 2022. It's the perfect, crisp fall drink that you won't want to miss. On Oct. 15 from noon to 6 p.m., you can get your sip on at the...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Missy Elliot, Pusha T, Trey Songz, others set to attend street dedication ceremony
Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timberland are confirmed to attend the event, which is being held on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m. at Manor High School, located at 1401 Elmhurst Lane.
Legacy Lounge employees start petition after Norfolk City Council shuts down nightclub
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Airey Jordan has worked at Legacy Lounge since it opened. She said city council’s decision to revoke the club’s conditional use permit had put her in financial hardship. “I am a windowed mother of three, so bartending allowed me the flexibility to not only be a mother first, but to also […]
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
Hotline center sees growing housing crisis in Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Affordable housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a growing problem in Hampton Roads. A Chesapeake-based non-profit group says it’s getting a record number of calls from people facing housing crisis, and the cries for help aren't slowing down. ForKids aims to break the cycle...
Norfolk State to perform at Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week
Not only is the Norfolk State University Band preparing for homecoming but they're also getting ready to perform in the Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
