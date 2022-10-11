ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

wcti12.com

Downtown business owners pushing for social district in New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — Over the past few weeks, Greenville and Washington have set up social districts. Earlier this year, New Bern tabled a similar idea. Now, a group of New Bern business owners are circulating a petition to revive the discussion. The petition to make a social...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

City of Greenville awarded Parks and Recreation trust fund grant

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Development at Wildwood Park got another financial boost after the city's Parks and Recreation Department was awarded a grant. The city got $361,600 from the NC Recreation and Parks Authority Board. This is the second consecutive year the city has been awarded the grant after...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

One juvenile arrested in Greenville homicide

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — One juvenile has been arrested in the homicide at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Greenville Police responded and found 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. dead from gunshot wounds. Following a brief chase, a 15-year-old male was...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Three arrested in connection to Carolina Avenue Apartments shooting

NEW BERN, Craven County — A 21-year-old man and two juveniles have been arrested in connection to shots fired at the Carolina Avenue Apartments. Police said it happened around 11:14 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Street in New Bern. Several apartments were damaged by the bullets but...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Lawson Creek Park closed two days for MumFest concert

NEW BERN, Craven County — Lawson Creek Park in New Bern will be closed to the public for two days in preparation for the MumFest concert featuring country music artist Jimmie Allen. The park will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday Oct. 14, 2022. It will reopen Saturday,...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Missing teen found safe in Beaufort County

VANCEBORO, Craven County — Craven County officials confirmed that 13-year-old Myracle Pender was found safe in Beaufort County. Previous: Officials with the Craven County Sheriff's Office are looking for 13-year-old Myracle Pender. Pender was reported missing Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 and was last seen Oct. 8, 2022, leaving her...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Four shot in New Bern, police looking for suspects

NEW BERN, Craven County — On October 13, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., New Bern police officers said they responded to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue, for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers said at least four male victims were shot by an...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County woman missing along with two young children

HAVELOCK, Craven County — The Havelock Police Department is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman. Natasha Nicole Jackson was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Police said she is traveling with her two young children Lily and Davon Jackson. Jackson is described...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested on possession of cocaine, crack, marijuana, firearms

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on multiple illegal drugs and firearm possession. Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Manufacturing crack cocaine. Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Possession of a stolen firearm.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz: High school football week nine highlights and scores

NEW BERN, Craven County — It's week nine for high school football in Eastern North Carolina and that means it's week nine for The Blitz. Conference titles were on the line. In the game of the week, the New Bern Bears blew out the J.H. Rose Rampants 54-7 behind an Arrone Herring 98-yard touchdown run and two scoring runs from Jayden Wallace.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Man wanted for two murders shoots self, taken to hospital

WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — Officials with the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people are dead and two are hospitalized after a shooting. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when deputies were dispatched to 1758 Poplar Point Road in Williamston. There, police found three victims, two...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
wcti12.com

ENC voters prepare for Election Day

North Carolina — Election Day is fast approaching and so are some important deadlines you need to keep in mind. Elections are less than a month away and to be prepared voters need to be registered by October 14th at 5PM, but there is still a way to cast your vote should you miss this date.
JONES COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 murder

BEULAVILLE, Duplin County — A Beulaville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him for the 2020 murder of Nikkio Murray. Rasheed Teron Freeman, 31, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Murray, along with other charges including:. Robbery with a...
BEULAVILLE, NC

