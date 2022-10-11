Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Downtown business owners pushing for social district in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — Over the past few weeks, Greenville and Washington have set up social districts. Earlier this year, New Bern tabled a similar idea. Now, a group of New Bern business owners are circulating a petition to revive the discussion. The petition to make a social...
wcti12.com
City of Greenville awarded Parks and Recreation trust fund grant
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Development at Wildwood Park got another financial boost after the city's Parks and Recreation Department was awarded a grant. The city got $361,600 from the NC Recreation and Parks Authority Board. This is the second consecutive year the city has been awarded the grant after...
wcti12.com
Three Jacksonville schools locked down out of caution due to nearby shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Due to an incident near the Wal-Mart on the corner of US 17 and Western Blvd., three Onslow County schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson said students remained inside and outdoor activities were suspended. Schools...
wcti12.com
One juvenile arrested in Greenville homicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — One juvenile has been arrested in the homicide at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Greenville Police responded and found 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. dead from gunshot wounds. Following a brief chase, a 15-year-old male was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Three arrested in connection to Carolina Avenue Apartments shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — A 21-year-old man and two juveniles have been arrested in connection to shots fired at the Carolina Avenue Apartments. Police said it happened around 11:14 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Street in New Bern. Several apartments were damaged by the bullets but...
wcti12.com
Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
wcti12.com
Victims identified in New Bern Ave. shooting, police still seeking suspects
NEW BERN, Craven County — Two of the four victims from a recent shooting on New Bern Avenue have been identified. The other two are juveniles. The shooting happened Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Victims include a 16-year-old juvenile, a 17-year-old juvenile, 19-year-old Kaihem Hicks and 31-year-old Malcolm Goodman. One...
wcti12.com
New Bern police, Craven County Sheriff's Office investigating shootings
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff's Office had a joint news conference about a recent rash of shootings. Police said they do not believe the public to be in danger even though they would not say if the shootings are related.
RELATED PEOPLE
wcti12.com
Lawson Creek Park closed two days for MumFest concert
NEW BERN, Craven County — Lawson Creek Park in New Bern will be closed to the public for two days in preparation for the MumFest concert featuring country music artist Jimmie Allen. The park will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday Oct. 14, 2022. It will reopen Saturday,...
wcti12.com
Missing teen found safe in Beaufort County
VANCEBORO, Craven County — Craven County officials confirmed that 13-year-old Myracle Pender was found safe in Beaufort County. Previous: Officials with the Craven County Sheriff's Office are looking for 13-year-old Myracle Pender. Pender was reported missing Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 and was last seen Oct. 8, 2022, leaving her...
wcti12.com
Four shot in New Bern, police looking for suspects
NEW BERN, Craven County — On October 13, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., New Bern police officers said they responded to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue, for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers said at least four male victims were shot by an...
wcti12.com
Craven County woman missing along with two young children
HAVELOCK, Craven County — The Havelock Police Department is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman. Natasha Nicole Jackson was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Police said she is traveling with her two young children Lily and Davon Jackson. Jackson is described...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Man arrested on possession of cocaine, crack, marijuana, firearms
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on multiple illegal drugs and firearm possession. Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Manufacturing crack cocaine. Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Possession of a stolen firearm.
wcti12.com
The Blitz: High school football week nine highlights and scores
NEW BERN, Craven County — It's week nine for high school football in Eastern North Carolina and that means it's week nine for The Blitz. Conference titles were on the line. In the game of the week, the New Bern Bears blew out the J.H. Rose Rampants 54-7 behind an Arrone Herring 98-yard touchdown run and two scoring runs from Jayden Wallace.
wcti12.com
Man wanted for two murders shoots self, taken to hospital
WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — Officials with the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people are dead and two are hospitalized after a shooting. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when deputies were dispatched to 1758 Poplar Point Road in Williamston. There, police found three victims, two...
wcti12.com
ENC voters prepare for Election Day
North Carolina — Election Day is fast approaching and so are some important deadlines you need to keep in mind. Elections are less than a month away and to be prepared voters need to be registered by October 14th at 5PM, but there is still a way to cast your vote should you miss this date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcti12.com
Suspect in 2020 shooting sentenced to more than four years in prison after plea
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man was sentenced to more than four years in prison in connection to a 2020 shooting at 2400 Beechnut Drive in Kinston. Clayton Fernando Clark Jr. pled to voluntary manslaughter. Montez Garner was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 2020 shooting.
wcti12.com
Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 murder
BEULAVILLE, Duplin County — A Beulaville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him for the 2020 murder of Nikkio Murray. Rasheed Teron Freeman, 31, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Murray, along with other charges including:. Robbery with a...
Comments / 0