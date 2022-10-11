ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Family & Friends Looking For Answers After Man Brutally Beaten Outside OKC Bar

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1R0b_0iV37eP200

Close friends and family of a metro man who was found brutally beaten outside a northwest Oklahoma City bar over the weekend are asking for the public’s help. Oklahoma City police are working to identify suspects and what motivated the attack of Greg Simon who is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center.

Simon’s friends are offering a sizeable cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the attackers. Simon’s fiancé, Nicole Wilson made an emotional plea outside the hospital where Simon has been since Sunday morning.

“We beg you guys if anyone saw anything please, please help us find who did this to him,” said Nicole Wilson, victim’s fiancé.

Wilson said the trauma to her fiancé’s face made him unrecognizable.

“I mean his face is crushed all over,” said Wilson. “So, it’s bad. They hurt him very, very badly.”

A woman who heard a man yelling called police as the Friends of Friends bar near west Memorial Road and Portland Avenue was closing this weekend. Officers found Simon face down in the parking lot, bleeding from the head.

“He had been severely beaten. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in the intensive care unit,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “We do not have a suspect identified at this point.”

Those close to the victim believe it was more than one person.

“It would take a lot to bring him down,” said Wilson.

Wilson said Simon's wallet and phone were also missing from the scene. His mother Glenda Franklin said she is leaning on her faith that the attackers will be brought to justice soon.

“I’ll let God handle that part,” said Glenda Franklin, victim’s mother. “I know He will. He’ll do what He says. The battle is His.”

Contact the Crime Stoppers line at (405) 235-7300 to leave tips for investigators. A fund has also been set up to help with Simon’s medical expenses.

Comments / 29

D Canup
3d ago

This makes me sick that someone would be so evil to do such a heinous act to another human being. I hope they find who did this and throw the book at them.

Reply
22
paw paw
3d ago

I truly hope he recovers from this horrible trauma he has a very hard hard road ahead very depressing for all loved ones

Reply
13
Michelle Kerr
3d ago

Praying for him to recover and those responsible to be found and held accountable. I hope there were cameras somewhere. Be aware of your surroundings and stay safe people!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

At Least 1 Injured In NW OKC Shooting

At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Knight
KOCO

Woman dies, suspect in custody after stabbing in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. — A woman has died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon in Spencer. Around 3:45 p.m., Oklahoma County deputies responded to a report of a stabbing near Northeast 23rd Street and Post Road. They found a woman who had been stabbed and took her to a hospital, where...
SPENCER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Crime Stoppers#City Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy