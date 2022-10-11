Family & Friends Looking For Answers After Man Brutally Beaten Outside OKC Bar

Close friends and family of a metro man who was found brutally beaten outside a northwest Oklahoma City bar over the weekend are asking for the public’s help. Oklahoma City police are working to identify suspects and what motivated the attack of Greg Simon who is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center.

Simon’s friends are offering a sizeable cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the attackers. Simon’s fiancé, Nicole Wilson made an emotional plea outside the hospital where Simon has been since Sunday morning.

“We beg you guys if anyone saw anything please, please help us find who did this to him,” said Nicole Wilson, victim’s fiancé.

Wilson said the trauma to her fiancé’s face made him unrecognizable.

“I mean his face is crushed all over,” said Wilson. “So, it’s bad. They hurt him very, very badly.”

A woman who heard a man yelling called police as the Friends of Friends bar near west Memorial Road and Portland Avenue was closing this weekend. Officers found Simon face down in the parking lot, bleeding from the head.

“He had been severely beaten. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in the intensive care unit,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “We do not have a suspect identified at this point.”

Those close to the victim believe it was more than one person.

“It would take a lot to bring him down,” said Wilson.

Wilson said Simon's wallet and phone were also missing from the scene. His mother Glenda Franklin said she is leaning on her faith that the attackers will be brought to justice soon.

“I’ll let God handle that part,” said Glenda Franklin, victim’s mother. “I know He will. He’ll do what He says. The battle is His.”

Contact the Crime Stoppers line at (405) 235-7300 to leave tips for investigators. A fund has also been set up to help with Simon’s medical expenses.