Kevin O'Connell Isn't Losing Faith in Greg Joseph Despite Streak of Long Misses

Joseph has missed four straight attempts from 50 yards or more, including two against the Bears.

Greg Joseph's prolific accuracy from distance was one of the most unexpected stories of Vikings training camp this year.

He had established himself in 2021 as a good kicker with a big leg; Joseph made 20 of his final 21 field goal attempts after some early inconsistency and drilled seven of nine attempts from 50 yards or longer on the season. But it was still stunning to see the ease with which he nailed field goals from up to 58 yards out to wrap up practice almost every day in August.

That continued into game action. In the Vikings' final preseason game in Denver, Joseph made a 58-yarder that had plenty of room to spare. Then, in the regular season opener against the Packers, he tied the franchise record by making a 56-yarder.

With range like that, it looked like head coach Kevin O'Connell and special teams coordinator Matt Daniels had a weapon on their hands.

Unfortunately, it's been a different story since then. In Week 3, Joseph was sent out to try a pair of 56-yard attempts when the Vikings reached third and long from the Lions' 38. He missed both of them wide right and neither was particularly close.

Joseph bounced back with a fantastic 5-for-5 performance on field goals in London, including a 46-yarder and a 47-yard game winner that more than made up for a missed extra point. For his efforts, he was named the NFC special teams player of the week.

But this week, back at U.S. Bank Stadium, it was a similar story to Week 3. Joseph only attempted two field goals, and both of them were from more than 50 yards out. He missed a 53-yarder wide right and had a 51-yarder blocked.

Despite four consecutive misses from more than 50 yards, O'Connell isn't losing any faith in his kicker.

"My confidence in Greg will not waver," O'Connell said on Monday. "I expect him, when he goes out there, to make those kicks. And I’m going to continue to give him opportunities. Because you just never know when those three points can be a difference-maker, like it was in London for us, or at other times during the season."

O'Connell said the Vikings would love to get Joseph "some more chip-shot type of field goals," but those also come at the expense of the offense failing in the red zone.

"Those tend to come on the extra points, with how the season has gone — it’s felt like it’s either been a 50-yarder or an extra point that he’s kicking," O'Connell said. "But I think we can make each decision based upon what we think is best. We’re not only getting points in the moment, but how important is field position, and ultimately maybe how we can help the defense out by capitalizing on some field position, or is it better to go get those points in that moment?

"I think it’s just all based upon the game. I think I can do a better job of maybe playing the field position game at times, or possibly going for it on some of those fourth downs like we did a little bit later in the game. Every situation is just kind of a ‘feel’ thing based upon where we’re at in the game, the success of our offense."

It'll be interesting to see how O'Connell approaches things when he faces decisions to send Joseph out for attempts from 50-plus moving forward. Those are big decisions because of the field position implications; a miss sets up the opposing offense near midfield, which isn't ideal given the struggles of the Vikings' defense.

The distance of the fourth down and the context of the game obviously play a role, but perhaps Joseph shouldn't be considered as reliable from that range as he looked to start the season.

Special teams takes step back as a unit

The Vikings' special teams under Daniels had been such a bright spot through the first four weeks.

They were a mess against the Bears.

In addition to Joseph's two misses, rookie punter Ryan Wright shanked a 15-yard punt late in the first half. Combined with a D.J. Wonnum holding penalty, the punt netted just five yards and set the Bears up with great field position, which they capitalized on by scoring a quick touchdown that changed the feel of the entire half.

There was also a punt return in which Jalen Reagor fumbled (he was able to fall on it) and Kris Boyd was called for holding.

Daniels' special teams unit had been so good that a performance like this isn't too concerning, especially when it comes in a victory. But the Vikings would love to get that phase of the game — and Joseph in particular — back on track in Miami.

