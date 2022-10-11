Read full article on original website
'He made the ultimate sacrifice': Georgia Fallen Firefighter Memorial honors Monroe County first responder
FORSYTH, Ga. — Friday, Georgia firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty were honored at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth during the 25th annual Georgia Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony. It was held in remembrance of firefighters and EMTs who lost their lives while...
Macon chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society educates about the importance of planting native flora
MACON, Ga. — It is important to protect the environment, and one Central Georgia group wants to provide ways you can do that in your own backyard. The Fringed Campion Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society has been getting together for a little over a year in Macon.
Butts County couple die on the way to football game in car wreck in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County couple died after a wreck In Lamar County Friday, according to Lamar Coroner Clay Tillery. He says 34-year-old Kevin Sims died in a local hospital. His wife Christain Sims, age 35, died at the scene. Tillery says it happened around 7:45 p.m....
The Sunshine House: Washington County opens first child-advocacy center
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — There is a new place for children and families to go if they have experienced traumatic events like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and even drug endangerment. Earlier this month, The Sunshine House Regional Child Advocacy Center opened their first center in Washington County. Family advocate Bonnie...
13WMAZ
'Fight Cancer in All Colors' 5k held in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you were out on Saturday morning in Milledgeville, you may have seen pink balloons floating across the sky. The "Fight Cancer in All Colors" 5k was held at 9 a.m. at the Baldwin County Track/Soccer field, and was open to all members of the public.
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
Bibb deputies searching for 82-year-old with dementia missing since Friday morning
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding an 82-year-old man with dementia who went missing Friday morning. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Cleve Liston Rodney was last seen leaving his home at 1294 Glendale Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.
4 people shot in aggravated assault in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in downtown Macon early Saturday morning. In a release, the Sheriff's Office said that they got a call around 2:35 a.m. that several men were arguing. The men all went in separate directions, and...
Officials: 6-foot-long snake removed from hotel pool in Georgia
BIBBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-foot-long snake was removed from a Georgia hotel pool on Wednesday, officials say. According to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a deputy responded to a call of a 6-foot-long eastern ratsnake that was found hanging out in a pool area.
WMAZ
'We trust these people to be with our children': Mother details experience with RAFB childcare facility
Zhanay Flynn appeared before a federal magistrate in Macon on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her bond was set at $15,000.
'Almost $5,000 worth of tickets': East Macon speeding cameras causing people grief
MACON, Ga. — It seems like more cities and counties are installing speeding cameras in school zones these days. A new set sits in front of Northeast High School on Upper River Road in East Macon. Some folks say it's causing them some financial grief. Sonya Goodlow lives about...
Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Four men shot following argument in downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A downtown Macon shooting is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was called to 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Cherry Street. Investigators say several men were arguing prior to the shooting happening. They say the men that were arguing went in separate directions, including some that walked to their car that was parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King. Jr. Blvd. and Cherry Street. That's when investigators say a silver sedan drove by. They say gunfire was exchanged between those in the car and one of the men that was walking.
'They say it takes a village': Macon dance studio celebrates 15 years
MACON, Ga. — A Macon dance studio is celebrating a decade and a half of performing arts. Terra Hitchcock is the owner and director of Kali Dance Studio for the Arts on Second Street in downtown Macon. The program has been dancing up a storm for 15 years now.
WALB 10
3 injured in ‘critical’ crash in Sumter County
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are in critical condition after a car crash in Sumter County, according to Sheriff Eric Bryant. Traffic was also diverted on Friday night. The two-car collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. In total, three people were injured, two being taken by helicopter to a hospital and one having only minor wounds. Currently, the cause of the crash is unknown.
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Cheers! Putnam home to annual Spectacular
EATONTON, Ga. — With a growing program in competition cheerleading, Putnam County High has a new tradition to add excitement to the fall season. On Friday, the cheerleaders under the leadership of coach April Smith put on the War Eagle Spirit Spectacular giving teams a chance to perform their routines and prepare for the important state qualifiers.
Shane Gottwals, Tim Riley face off in Houston County commissioner District 2 race
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — There's another race to watch in Houston County-- that one is for the District 2 county commission seat. Shane Gottwals and Tim Riley have similar ideas about the most pressing issues for the voter. Gottwals says Houston County's economy has been doing well, and he...
Former Air Force base day care workers indicted after allegedly spraying cleaning fluid in kids' faces
MACON, Ga. (TCD) -- Two former Robins Air Force Base day care employees were indicted by a grand jury after allegedly abusing children in their care. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the indictment alleges that Zhanay Kiana Flynn, 27, and Antanesha Mone Fritz, 29, abused the children between January and February 2021 at a day care facility on Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia.
wgxa.tv
'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
