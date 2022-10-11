ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Houston County, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Houston County, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

'Fight Cancer in All Colors' 5k held in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you were out on Saturday morning in Milledgeville, you may have seen pink balloons floating across the sky. The "Fight Cancer in All Colors" 5k was held at 9 a.m. at the Baldwin County Track/Soccer field, and was open to all members of the public.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

4 people shot in aggravated assault in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in downtown Macon early Saturday morning. In a release, the Sheriff's Office said that they got a call around 2:35 a.m. that several men were arguing. The men all went in separate directions, and...
MACON, GA
WGAU

Officials: 6-foot-long snake removed from hotel pool in Georgia

BIBBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-foot-long snake was removed from a Georgia hotel pool on Wednesday, officials say. According to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a deputy responded to a call of a 6-foot-long eastern ratsnake that was found hanging out in a pool area.
13WMAZ

Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Four men shot following argument in downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A downtown Macon shooting is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was called to 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Cherry Street. Investigators say several men were arguing prior to the shooting happening. They say the men that were arguing went in separate directions, including some that walked to their car that was parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King. Jr. Blvd. and Cherry Street. That's when investigators say a silver sedan drove by. They say gunfire was exchanged between those in the car and one of the men that was walking.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

3 injured in 'critical' crash in Sumter County

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are in critical condition after a car crash in Sumter County, according to Sheriff Eric Bryant. Traffic was also diverted on Friday night. The two-car collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. In total, three people were injured, two being taken by helicopter to a hospital and one having only minor wounds. Currently, the cause of the crash is unknown.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Cheers! Putnam home to annual Spectacular

EATONTON, Ga. — With a growing program in competition cheerleading, Putnam County High has a new tradition to add excitement to the fall season. On Friday, the cheerleaders under the leadership of coach April Smith put on the War Eagle Spirit Spectacular giving teams a chance to perform their routines and prepare for the important state qualifiers.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
truecrimedaily

Former Air Force base day care workers indicted after allegedly spraying cleaning fluid in kids' faces

MACON, Ga. (TCD) -- Two former Robins Air Force Base day care employees were indicted by a grand jury after allegedly abusing children in their care. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the indictment alleges that Zhanay Kiana Flynn, 27, and Antanesha Mone Fritz, 29, abused the children between January and February 2021 at a day care facility on Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

