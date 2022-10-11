Read full article on original website
Ohio State Football: Michigan vs. Penn State has major implications on Big Ten
The Ohio State football team gets to kick back and relax this weekend as they are off. The Penn State vs. Michigan game is the one to watch on Saturday. The Ohio State football team is on its bye this weekend after a 6-0 start to the regular season. This is time for the Buckeyes to heal up and for the coaching staff to address some areas of the team that need some help.
Brock Glenn answered Ohio State’s 2023 quarterback question by seeing the bigger picture: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brock Glenn was more than ready to start shutting down his recruitment during the spring, having zeroed in on four options, until he checked his direct messages on Twitter. Ohio State football’s quarterback coach Corey Dennis reached out to the nation’s No. 378 player and No. 22...
Ohio State football predicted to land stud 5-star recruit
The recruiting front has been quiet in terms of commitments for the Ohio State football team since the season started. Recruits for the 2023 class have been busy taking visits to multiple campuses and trying to figure out where might be the best place for them. Ohio State has been...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
Why Ohio State’s football coach wears black on game days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
2 reasons Ohio State is better than Alabama, Georgia
The 2022 college football season has officially reached its halfway point, and the list of College Football Playoff contenders continues to shrink. Georgia tops the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, but both Ohio State and SEC rival Alabama follow close behind. Of those teams, the Buckeyes may just be the best of them, and the best in the country.
buckeyesports.com
“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State
It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
Ohio State football has two new, real formidable foes
The Ohio State football program has dominated the Big Ten for the majority of the last two decades. They have won more Big Ten Championships than anyone else and have been the only program to win a national title in that span as well. No other Big Ten program has even competed for one.
Ohio State football’s strength of schedule better than you think
I’ve heard a lot of people say that the Ohio State football team hasn’t played a strong schedule so far this season. They’ve played six games this season and none of those teams are currently ranked in the top 25. That’s not how the year started though.
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
thecomeback.com
Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes
Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
Eleven Warriors
2025 Linebacker Maddox Arnold Building a Relationship with Ohio State, Buckeyes Visit 2024 Offensive Linemen Ian Moore and Kam Pringle
Ohio State is keeping an eye on a rising Ohio linebacker in the 2025 class. Maddox Arnold is currently in his second year playing varsity football for Cincinnati Elder, and the 6-foot-2, 208-pound linebacker attended his first Ohio State game on Oct. 1 when the Buckeyes hosted Rutgers. “It was...
Ohio State Reportedly Bans Ex-Buckeye All-American For Stealing Practice Tape
Ohio State Football is known for producing NFL talent, Heisman Trophy finalists, and numerous award winners each year. However, one of the program's own former All-Americans was reportedly involved in a 2021 legal battle with the university over stealing unauthorized practice film. In ...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Ohio State Cheerleader Video
On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's College GameDay shared a cheerleading video that quickly went viral. GameDay shared a video of Ohio State cheerleaders executing a flipping stunt. It was the first stunt the male cheerleader had landed in his young collegiate cheerleading career. "Tell me it's your 1st flipping stunt without...
High school football scores and highlights for Week 9
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week nine of the Ohio high school football regular season is here as teams across Central Ohio make a push to get in the playoffs and improve their seeding in the postseason. Below is a look at the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4. […]
WHIZ
Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard
Watkins clinches its first LCL Buckeye Title since 2006. The Blue Devils fall to 3-6 on the season. They’ll host Logan next Friday. Generals claim the MVL Big School Title with the win. Coshocton: 21 West Muskingum: 34 FINAL. The Tornadoes move to 7-2 on the year. Ty Shawger...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
