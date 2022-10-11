ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Is Awful For Remote Workers

Remote work has become a reality for many of us since the pandemic forced us into our homes. Life has become a series of zoom meetings and laptops in front of our faces for most of the day. Although many companies are now slowly bringing their employees back into work,...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?

Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities

The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday. The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently […]
TONAWANDA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo

Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY city named one of the safest cities in America

A city in Upstate New York has been named one of the 100 safest cities in America. Personal finance website WalletHub published a new list of 2022′s Safest Cities in America, comparing nearly 200 cities as the U.S. continues to face Covid-19 and more than 500 mass shootings this year. Key metrics include percentages of residents who are fully vaccinated, assaults per capita, road quality, risk of natural disasters, and financial safety, including factors like the unemployment rate.
ROCHESTER, NY

