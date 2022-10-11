Read full article on original website
Highest Interest Rate For Your Savings Account in Buffalo, New York
How often do you really think about moving banks? Are you putting your money at the BEST bank? How do you know? Here is a list of all of the banks around Western New York and what each one pays you in interest:. Citizens Bank 2.35%. Five Star Bank 0.31%
Local analysis: Record increase is coming to Social Security checks
Over 65 million Americans benefit from their social security checks and starting next year, beneficiaries can expect much larger monthly check. The U.S. government announced Thursday a historic 8.7% increase in monthly payments for Social Security…
University at Buffalo announces multi-million dollar investment for faculty
Tripathi announced a $12.1 million dollar state investment to hire new faculty. He said that's 70 new people, in addition to the faculty that will be hired annually.
Buffalo, New York Is Awful For Remote Workers
Remote work has become a reality for many of us since the pandemic forced us into our homes. Life has become a series of zoom meetings and laptops in front of our faces for most of the day. Although many companies are now slowly bringing their employees back into work,...
Niagara County Department of Employment and Training to hold career fair
The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training is holding a career fair on October 26, 2022.
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
$1.5 Million Dollar Orchard Park Home Perfect Place To Spend A Buffalo Winter
Snow is in the forecast and winter is around the corner and you will soon have to hunker down and spend some time inside so wouldn't you want to be in the perfect spot?. Sure, this spot might take some extra funding since the home is currently listed on Zillow for $1.5 million dollars, but it might be worth it.
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
Mayor Brown announces city is now accepting American Rescue Plan applications
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on local city organizations to help develop projects with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
WNY Baptist minsters file lawsuit over NYS gun ban
On Thursday, two Western New York congregation leaders alongside Firearms Police Coalition and Second Amendment Foundation filed a lawsuit against New York State.
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?
Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities
The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday. The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently […]
Historic Million-Dollar Condo For Sale In Buffalo [PHOTOS]
We know that the Buffalo area has plenty of large, gorgeous homes in its surrounding towns. But this stunning condo may make you consider moving to the city if you live in the suburbs. Moving to a condo is a popular choice for empty-nesters who don’t need all of the...
5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo
Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
Buffalo Public School student receives scholarship honoring Katherine Massey
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced Friday that the Katherine "Kat" Massey scholarship was awarded to a Buffalo Public School student.
The Buffalo News Brought This Back, People Were MAD
I don't even read the physical The Buffalo Newspaper and I would be mad, too. You can't just change things like that and expect people to just 'go with the flow'. Luckily, they listened to their subscribers and are bringing them back!. The Buffalo News recently took out 3 of...
Upstate NY city named one of the safest cities in America
A city in Upstate New York has been named one of the 100 safest cities in America. Personal finance website WalletHub published a new list of 2022′s Safest Cities in America, comparing nearly 200 cities as the U.S. continues to face Covid-19 and more than 500 mass shootings this year. Key metrics include percentages of residents who are fully vaccinated, assaults per capita, road quality, risk of natural disasters, and financial safety, including factors like the unemployment rate.
Traffic delays heading into the US on Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're headed to the United States from Canada, you'll want to give yourself plenty of time. The latest traffic update shows there is a 1-2 hour delay into the US at the Peace Bridge. There's no word on what is causing the long delay. The...
