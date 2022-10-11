ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: APD arrests transient man for assaulting pregnant girlfriend at Abilene dog park

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2800 block of Pine Street – Terroristic ThreatA victim reported that his coworker threatened […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

REWARD: Can you help identify this robbery suspect with a large firearm at an Abilene convenience store?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for a convenience store robbery suspect who held a large firearm in surveillance video footage. In a Facebook post, APD said this suspect was holding up a convenience store Thursday night. To report, contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477. You may remain anonymous […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Vehicle burglaries continue to plague Abilene, man assaults girlfriend over cigarette

Incidents 1700 block of N 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily InjuryA victim reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. 500 block of China Street – Burglary of VehicleSeveral victims reported their vehicles were burglarized, and multiple items were stolen including jewelry, money, bags, credit cards, a passport, and other identifying information. UNDISCLOSED LOCTATION […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police look into possible threat against Cooper High School, increase security

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) looked into a possible threat made against Cooper High School (CHS) on its homecoming Friday. Police said no credible threats were made, but they and school administrators worked together to identify every possibility of a threat. In response to the possible threat, increased security presence will […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Abilene’s Police Department Has a Death Row and it is Haunted

Whether you believe in "hauntings" or not the fact still remains that there is something that is creepy spooky going on at the City of Abilene's Police impound lot. For the record, I am a man of faith and I do not believe in spooky ghosts and or hauntings, but I will admit that there is something freaky going on at that police impound lot.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $3,500 worth of cosmetics stolen after group targets Abilene store, several parking lots hit by burglars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported her husband grabbed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Animal Shelter reopens doors with restrictions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After almost a month of being closed due to an outbreak of parvo and distemper, the Abilene Animal Shelter will open its doors for adoptions. The City of Abilene Animal Services announced on Facebook earlier today that the shelter will allow adoptions starting Monday, October 17, with some restrictions in place. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Fight at Cooper High results in injury of public servant, increase in vehicle burglaries continue

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4300 block of Capitol Avenue – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported that an unknown […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Salvation Army of Abilene accepting Angel Tree applications

ABILENE, Texas — The Salvation Army of Abilene is accepting applications for its annual Angel Tree program, which serves families facing financial hardship who might not otherwise be able to provide Christmas gifts to their children. This year's registration period is Oct. 18-21. Each year, The Salvation Army provides...
ABILENE, TX

