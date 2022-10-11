Read full article on original website
One injured in crash on Ridgemont Drive in Abilene
The driver of an SUV that overturned in a crash on Ridgemont Drive Friday morning was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her one-year-old passenger was evaluated at the scene. The APD said the SUV was leaving the Lowes parking lot when it was hit by a car traveling north....
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Old Anson Road and West Overland Trail. According to the Abilene Police Department, a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler, and a PD car were involved in the collision.
Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
INDICTED: Abilene man charged with Arson in connection to multiple overnight house fires in August
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who was arrested at the beginning of August in connection to multiple house fires, was indicted by a Taylor County grand jury Thursday. 33-year-old Jay Pace was arrested Tuesday, August 2, suspected of setting one house fire in South Abilene, causing it to spread to another. He […]
Suspect pleas guilty, gets 25 years for fatal drive-by shooting in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has pleaded guilty and received a 25-year prison sentence in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Abilene. Jose Avalos gave his guilty plea to Murder in a Taylor County courtroom and got his 25-year prison sentence Wednesday in connection to the death of Adam Joel Perez in December […]
Crime Reports: APD arrests transient man for assaulting pregnant girlfriend at Abilene dog park
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2800 block of Pine Street – Terroristic ThreatA victim reported that his coworker threatened […]
REWARD: Can you help identify this robbery suspect with a large firearm at an Abilene convenience store?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for a convenience store robbery suspect who held a large firearm in surveillance video footage. In a Facebook post, APD said this suspect was holding up a convenience store Thursday night. To report, contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477. You may remain anonymous […]
Crime Reports: Vehicle burglaries continue to plague Abilene, man assaults girlfriend over cigarette
Incidents 1700 block of N 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily InjuryA victim reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. 500 block of China Street – Burglary of VehicleSeveral victims reported their vehicles were burglarized, and multiple items were stolen including jewelry, money, bags, credit cards, a passport, and other identifying information. UNDISCLOSED LOCTATION […]
Abilene police look into possible threat against Cooper High School, increase security
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) looked into a possible threat made against Cooper High School (CHS) on its homecoming Friday. Police said no credible threats were made, but they and school administrators worked together to identify every possibility of a threat. In response to the possible threat, increased security presence will […]
UPDATE: Several species of fish found dead in north Abilene – what’s the cause?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several species of fish were found dead in a north Abilene creek, and the current cause of the kill is unknown. Hundreds of dead catfish, bass, crappies, and more were lining the shores of Buck Creek off Neas Road near Lake Ft. Phantom Hill Thursday. Update: The Texas Department of Parks […]
Breckenridge home considered 'total loss' following late night fire
BRECKENRIDGE, Texas — Breckenridge Fire Department responded to a house fire last night in the 1500 Block of West Elm just after 10pm. According to a social media post, nobody was home at the time of the fire, but it is considered a total loss. Crews stayed on scene...
Abilene’s Police Department Has a Death Row and it is Haunted
Whether you believe in "hauntings" or not the fact still remains that there is something that is creepy spooky going on at the City of Abilene's Police impound lot. For the record, I am a man of faith and I do not believe in spooky ghosts and or hauntings, but I will admit that there is something freaky going on at that police impound lot.
Crime Reports: $3,500 worth of cosmetics stolen after group targets Abilene store, several parking lots hit by burglars
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported her husband grabbed […]
Abilene Animal Shelter reopens doors with restrictions
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After almost a month of being closed due to an outbreak of parvo and distemper, the Abilene Animal Shelter will open its doors for adoptions. The City of Abilene Animal Services announced on Facebook earlier today that the shelter will allow adoptions starting Monday, October 17, with some restrictions in place. […]
Crime Reports: Fight at Cooper High results in injury of public servant, increase in vehicle burglaries continue
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4300 block of Capitol Avenue – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported that an unknown […]
Former animal control officer pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in animal shelter neglect case
A former City of Breckenridge Animal Control Officer has pleaded guilty to the charge of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal, a class A misdemeanor, according to a press release from the Eastland County Criminal District Attorney who investigated and prosecuted the case. Brad Stephenson, the DA in Eastland County, was appointed...
North Texas Getting Its First State Park In 25 Years
North Texans, get out your tents and hiking boots! A new state park will soon be open to the public. For several years now, Palo Pinto Mountain State Park has been in the planning stages and will be the first new state park in a quarter of a century. Palo...
West Texas Weekend event calendar, Oct. 14-16
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 10 a.m. - Fall Trade Days, Easy Pickin's, 101 Pine St. - CLYDE. 10 a.m. - Learn...
Salvation Army of Abilene accepting Angel Tree applications
ABILENE, Texas — The Salvation Army of Abilene is accepting applications for its annual Angel Tree program, which serves families facing financial hardship who might not otherwise be able to provide Christmas gifts to their children. This year's registration period is Oct. 18-21. Each year, The Salvation Army provides...
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
