WCJB
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners approved a development off SW 95th Street with 200 townhomes and more than 200,000 square feet of commercial space and more homes could be coming up the road off SW 60th Avenue. “I’m petrified of the crime rate and the flooding cause they...
WCJB
Previously approved state-funding for North Central Florida redirected following Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State funding for numerous local projects approved last month is no longer coming to North Central Florida. The State Legislative Budget Commission approved $175 million for various projects around the state, but Governor DeSantis has decided to re-route that money to support recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
WCJB
High Springs city commission approves Bridlewood housing development in a 4 -1 vote
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs city commissioners gathered to approve the Bridlewood housing development. Planning board officials made a motion to delay the decision back in August, after missing board members that day. Back in July, JBPro engineer, Chris Potts, presented a proposal about a development that requires...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners move ahead with fair chance ordinace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are moving ahead with an ordinance restricting businesses with 15 or more employees from passing over job applicants with a criminal history. Commissioners, acting as the general policy committee approved the fair chance hiring ordinance on Thursday. If put into effect as drafted,...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee. They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms. This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities. This meeting...
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness on 32 year old cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with information about a cold case homicide from 32 years ago. On October 14th 1990, deputies found the body of Betty Covington in the woods near Brooker off Northwest 218th Avenue. Several weeks before that...
WCJB
Head of the Columbia County Recreation Department on paid administrative leave
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the investigation into the head of the Columbia County Recreation Department. Mario Coppock is on paid administrative leave while county officials investigate whether he misused funds. A memorandum signed by County Manager David Kraus explains allegations of the misappropriated funds...
Citrus County Chronicle
City approves plans for 250-unit subdivision
WILLISTON — Williston City Council has taken the first step in approving plans for the Berkley Oaks subdivision project, which will create almost 250 homes in close proximity to Williston Airport. The first reading and public hearing of the plan was approved by the board during the Oct. 4...
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home
An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident voices concerns on loud vehicles
I’m amazed at how many cars, trucks, and motorcycles have loud exhausts. I can hear them coming and going for a mile. It makes me wonder if the police care, or maybe they need hearing aids. Also, there was a new law that music from a vehicle cannot be...
WCJB
School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Housing Authority Receives $250,000 Grant for Safety and Security Capital Improvements
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Housing Authority (GHA) has been awarded a $250,000 Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). GHA will use the funding to improve overall safety conditions for several of its developments with the purchase of new doors and carbon monoxide detectors.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident has ‘major concerns’ regarding school tax referendum
Should the special one-mill property tax for schools be approved in November for the third time? This will be 12 years of increased taxpayer support at the end of the proposed four-year extension. I was an enthusiastic supporter of the first referendum (2014) and a moderate supporter of the second...
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
WCJB
Levy County shooting
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
WCJB
Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
WCJB
Marion County Children’s Alliance hosts Domestic Violence Walk and fundraiser for local victims
OCALA , Fla. (WCJB) - A domestic violence walk is being held in Ocala on Saturday. Participants will walk from the Ocala Police Department to the College of Central Florida campus. Prizes will be awarded for the most pledges collected and the team with the most walkers present at the...
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay County
Baptist Medical Center Clay is in search of employees, ahead of its grand opening. The $235-million, 300,000-square-foot hospital will be located in Fleming Island. Delayed because of the pandemic, the hospital is set to open in November or December.
