Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Alachua County, FL
Santa Fe, FL
Gainesville, FL
Alachua County, FL
WCJB

Gainesville city commissioners move ahead with fair chance ordinace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are moving ahead with an ordinance restricting businesses with 15 or more employees from passing over job applicants with a criminal history. Commissioners, acting as the general policy committee approved the fair chance hiring ordinance on Thursday. If put into effect as drafted,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee. They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms. This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities. This meeting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

City approves plans for 250-unit subdivision

WILLISTON — Williston City Council has taken the first step in approving plans for the Berkley Oaks subdivision project, which will create almost 250 homes in close proximity to Williston Airport. The first reading and public hearing of the plan was approved by the board during the Oct. 4...
WILLISTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home

An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on loud vehicles

I’m amazed at how many cars, trucks, and motorcycles have loud exhausts. I can hear them coming and going for a mile. It makes me wonder if the police care, or maybe they need hearing aids. Also, there was a new law that music from a vehicle cannot be...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Housing Authority Receives $250,000 Grant for Safety and Security Capital Improvements

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Housing Authority (GHA) has been awarded a $250,000 Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). GHA will use the funding to improve overall safety conditions for several of its developments with the purchase of new doors and carbon monoxide detectors.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident has ‘major concerns’ regarding school tax referendum

Should the special one-mill property tax for schools be approved in November for the third time? This will be 12 years of increased taxpayer support at the end of the proposed four-year extension. I was an enthusiastic supporter of the first referendum (2014) and a moderate supporter of the second...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Levy County shooting

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
GAINESVILLE, FL

