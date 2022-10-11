14th annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk this weekend

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The DuBois Area Historical Society is inviting the public to participate in the 14th annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 5 p.m. The walking tours will start at the Society’s E.D. Reitz Museum and take place every 15 minutes.

Admission for the tours is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children in 6th grade and younger are free if accompanied by an adult.

Tours will focus on characters and events from the period before DuBois. They will take place throughout the downtown area.

You can call 814-371-4627 to reserve a spot. The museum is located at 30 W. Long Avenue, DuBois.

