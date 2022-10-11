ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

14th annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk this weekend

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The DuBois Area Historical Society is inviting the public to participate in the 14th annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 5 p.m. The walking tours will start at the Society’s E.D. Reitz Museum and take place every 15 minutes.

Penn State DuBois to help students, parents apply for federal aid

Admission for the tours is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children in 6th grade and younger are free if accompanied by an adult.

Tours will focus on characters and events from the period before DuBois. They will take place throughout the downtown area.

You can call 814-371-4627 to reserve a spot. The museum is located at 30 W. Long Avenue, DuBois.

WTAJ

SCAR Derby: 8 teams, 2 brackets, 10 games & cake

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get out your kneepads and strap on your helmet, the only competitive roller derby tournament on the east coast this year is happening in State College. On Oct. 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at C3 Sports, the State College Area Roller (SCAR) Derby team is hosting […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Greg Lange, beloved delivery driver for Renovo area retires

RENOVO, PA – There is no shortage of love in the Borough of Renovo this week. Adding to that showcase of love is the thanks and appreciation for many years of service to western Clinton County. The Record was made aware of posts to social media earlier this week...
RENOVO, PA
WTAJ

Hispanic Heritage Month: food, dress and dance

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ)- September 15 is nationally recognized as the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s a month full of dances, music, food, and traditional dress. However, it’s most importantly a month full of culture. 7-year-old Madalyn Amelia Wolf is no amateur in the kitchen. She’s been cooking with her mom Marcela Martinez since she was 3-years-old. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Geisinger 65 Forward celebrates 1 year in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger 65 Forward in State College (293 Patriot Lane) is celebrating its first anniversary of serving the community. “It’s your one-stop-shop,” Libby Hartsock, community program specialist at Geisinger said. “First and foremost this is primary care for 65 and older, and then you have extras that you can also get […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown funds receive $14.5 million donation

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – In 2019, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies launched two new funds, Community Initiatives and Early Childhood Education, to address critical needs in the region. Both are aimed directly at building a brighter future for the people who call this community home, and now both have received a multimillion-dollar boost […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

University criticizes PSU comedy show set to feature Proud Boys founder

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State University group is facing backlash from students and university faculty after planning an on-campus comedy show featuring the founder of the far-right group Proud Boys. The non-profit student organization, Uncensored America, is drawing criticism for hosting a comedy show featuring Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, and conservative […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Barney Amor: The Most Interesting Punter in the World

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most people, the question of “where are you from?” is pretty straightforward– for Penn State senior punter Barney Amor, that question is anything but easy. “That is probably the hardest question of every interview,” said Amor. “It normally depends. I always say, for like simple stuff. I’ll just say […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Nittany Nation Gameday: Michigan Preview

Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Michigan Preview. It’s a major matchup in the Big Ten as no. 10 Penn State travels to The Big House to play no. 5 Michigan. This week’s guest is Maize and Brew’s Von Lozon who helps us breakdown the Wolverines and we go behind the scenes with […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Bell Mansion reopens in downtown Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bell Mansion in Bellwood held its grand reopening Tuesday, Oct. 11 after major remodeling. The location is now ready for weddings, parties and more. New owners Chuck and Kathy Greenland reopened the 200-year-old mansion with a ribbon cutting on the mansion’s front steps. They invited members and employees of the […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

“Walkable College Township” open house, public hearing

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — College Township is inviting the community to learn the latest on their mission for a “walkable College Township.” On Thursday, October 27, they will host an open house on their Pedestrian Facilities Master Plan. The open house is from 5-7 p.m. with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. The public […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking

Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Travel writers to explore four Central PA counties

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four visitation organizations from across Central Pennsylvania are collaborating to host the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance (MATPRA) Marketplace. The counties will be welcoming over 40 travel writers and 50 destination marketing organizations to their communities. The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB), Explore Altoona, Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau, and […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

