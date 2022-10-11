Read full article on original website
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s first national security strategy,...
Trump news – live: Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give shares to Melania, as video shows Stone threat
Donald Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give their shares to former First Lady Melania Trump. Mr Trump called Will Wilkerson, an executive at Trump Media & Technology Group, last October and made the request, according to The Washington Post. Mr Wilkerson told The Post that he told Mr Trump that “the gift would have meant a huge tax bill he couldn’t pay”. “Trump didn’t care. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do’,” Mr Wilkerson told the paper.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s response to a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the events of the January 6 Capitol riot...
Gunmen kill 11 Russian soldiers, wound 15 at firing range
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops stationed at a Russian military firing range on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Associated Press reported that the two soldiers were killed in the exchange, which occurred in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia.
Horsford, Peters debate abortion, inflation in race for CD4
Steven Horsford, left, and Sam Peters during a debate on Vegas PBS that aired last week. (Vegas PBS screenshot). In a campaign year with unusually few debates between contenders for high-profile offices, candidates running in Nevada’s 4th congressional district faced off in two debates within one week, sparring over abortion access, inflation and priorities moving forward.
Iraq war veteran who volunteered to fight with Ukrainian military dies after recent Russian attack, reports say
"He was always willing to help. He was a hard worker, and he certainly cared about his family," Dane Patridge's father told WaPo.
Blaze, shots heard from prison in Iran capital amid protests
BAGHDAD — (AP) — A huge fire blazed at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run IRNA reported that there were clashes between prisoners...
PA Christmas tree selected for Biden White House lawn
A Pennsylvania farm will have one of its best trees at the White House this Christmas after repeat success in Christmas tree competitions. The award winning farm, Paul and Pam Shealer's Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Schulkill County, received a visit from White House staff, members of the National Christmas Tree Association, and Pennsylvania's Agriculture Deputy Secretary to select the White House tree. The Shealers' farm won the 2020 PA...
Challengers call Owens 'cowardly' for pulling out of debate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The two candidates challenging U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens in a suburban Utah congressional race laid into the first-term Republican on Wednesday evening for announcing at the eleventh hour he wouldn't participate in the sole general election debate. Democrat Darlene McDonald and United Utah Party's...
Fire reported at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Fire and gunshots erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison on Saturday night, an Oslo-based rights group reported, as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Angry demonstrators took to streets across Iran again Saturday despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week.
Commentary: Election denier running to take charge of Nevada elections
One of the most dangerous political candidates in the country is running for office in Nevada. If elected, he will have power — too much power — over our elections. His name is Jim Marchant, and he’s the Republican nominee for secretary of state. His chief issue is “election integrity,” which is troubling because the last thing he wants is integrity in our elections.
