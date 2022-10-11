Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul
Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
Santa Barbara Independent
Reducing Our Risk from Fire
Fire is one of the most fearsome forces threatening residents on Santa Barbara’s South Coast and even for me, living in the Santa Ynez Valley. I have twice been evacuated. Quickly gathering up a few valuables and struggling to get my animals out as fierce winds whipped flames on the horizon has made fire a haunting concern.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Firefighter Uses Flamethrower in Controlled Burn
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Eliason shared this video of a county firefighter using a terra torch, which throws a stream of flaming liquid and facilitates rapid ignition, during the 1,600-acre prescribed fire operation in Santa Ynez Valley. The controlled event will achieve strategic fuel reduction in an effort to reduce the risk of future wildfire.
Santa Barbara Independent
Holiday Lights Festival at Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. This year, for the first time ever, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is excited to be hosting the ‘Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival’, an immersive light experience here in the Santa Ynez Valley. This event will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park in Buellton, and will help with support of local native plants and wildlife.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Roots Battle Continues
Like his colleague, Joe Armendariz, Dennis Bozanich needs to learn the meaning of the phrase, “ad hominem attack.”. To be clear, the “fix” to which I referred in the op-ed “The Color of Money” was the one for which Mr. Bozanich was ostensibly responsible, in his former role as “Cannabis Czar/Deputy CEO.” That is: that the only location which would be considered for a dispensary in the Toro/Summerland Plan area would be Santa Claus Lane. This was announced by him at a Board of Supervisors hearing in late 2019, before the so-called community outreach in 2020, where the CEO ignored the fact that almost everyone weighed in against the site. Two adjacent sites on Santa Claus Lane were then “compared.” To no one’s surprise, one of them “won” the license. This is a prime example of the county’s use of the cannabis licensing ordinance to preempt legally required consideration of ostensibly feasible alternative sites both in the CEQA process and under the Coastal Act.
Santa Barbara Independent
Go with Gas
Can you tell me one restaurant that cooks with electric in Santa Barbara? Tell me one chef that will want to cook with electric? So I guess we can say goodbye to any new restaurants unless they buy an existing one with a gas stove. And if they want to upgrade to a newer appliance, they can’t get a gas stove! Yes, let’s help the small businessman in S.B.!
Santa Barbara Independent
Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home
To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
Santa Barbara Independent
Dems Bring the Case for Prop. 30 to Santa Barbara
If Prop. 30 were to pass, electric-vehicle charging stations would become as common as gas pumps, said Bill Baker, who manages Local 413 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. And California will need them. In August, the state required that by 2035 all new light cars and trucks sold in California be zero-emission ones, and, if Prop. 30 passes on November 8, it would raise $3 billion or more annually for the next 20 years to help residents pay for new zero-emission vehicles and to help fund the building of charging stations at apartment buildings, homes, and public places. The other proviso in Prop. 30 is that $700 million-$1 billion of the money raised per year would go to fight wildfires.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bernie and Georgia
Bernie is looking for a forever home. He loves people. He is friendly with dogs of all sizes, and he’s currently in a foster home with a medium-size dog. He is not reactive to small animals, does not have any resource guarding, is house-trained, and sleeps through the night.
Santa Barbara Independent
Kyriaco for Goleta Council
It didn’t surprise me at all that the Santa Barbara Independent has endorsed James Kyriaco for Goleta City Council (District 2). He’s exactly the kind of person we need to help lead our growing city. The Independent said it in a nutshell: “When elected officials actually try to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Sustainable Transportation Pop-Up on Pardall Road
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is partnering with the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department to host a day of sustainable transportation improvements along Pardall Road on Tuesday, October 18. This is an opportunity for residents and community members to try out marked crosswalks, bike boxes, scooter corrals, and more. The event will run from 9am-2pm while staff and volunteers gather feedback on people’s experiences to improve getting around Isla Vista. Residents and visitors of Isla Vista may want to avoid Pardall Road during the hours of 5am-7am to prevent delays.
Santa Barbara Independent
Plaza del Mar Band Shell Project Secures Grant Funding to Move Forward with Restoration
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/13/2022. The project to restore the Band Shell at Plaza del Mar, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest parks, has secured critical grant funding to continue the planned restoration. The structure, originally constructed in 1919, long served as a cultural hub of the City, providing a space for concerts, theater performances, recitals, and community celebrations, but has since fallen into disrepair. In October 2020, an evaluation of the condition of the Band Shell identified the stage flooring, building frame, and roof as major structural issues. A fence was placed around the facility as a public safety precaution.
Santa Barbara Independent
Fixing on the Truth
The Indy recently published a largely fact-challenged opinion piece titled The Color of Money. This continues a pattern of submitting grievances to the county about a cannabis retail project. Given her pride in identifying as a published author, I trust that Jana Zimmer would want to use facts and logical arguments, then use properly arranged arguments to lead to a clear conclusion. Unfortunately, she provides conclusions bereft of facts and fails to develop cogent arguments or conclusions. Instead, the reader is subjected to a series of emotional triggers. Regardless of how you feel about cannabis, this must stop.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Maria Police Seek Help in Finding Missing Boy
The Santa Maria Police Department put out a call to the public for help in locating an at-risk missing boy on Friday morning. Police believe the missing child, Noah Hrynezuk, 12, is in the Tanglewood and Santa Maria area, but his current whereabouts are unknown. Police have released a photo...
Santa Barbara Independent
Elma Delgadillo
Elma Delgadillo, age 85, of Goleta, California passed away on October 8, 2022 after a short illness. Elma was surrounded by her loving family. Elma was born on November 1, 1936, in San Bernardino, CA. , coming to Goleta in her teen years. She attended the Sherman Institute and Santa Barbara High School.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Last Word for Now
I spent a couple of hours on Friday reviewing Board of Supervisor meeting videos from late 2019. I had to do this because of the claim in the op-ed “The Color of Money” that I tried to “fix” the location of a cannabis retail store. I never cared personally or professionally where the cannabis retail store might be located when the board chose to use the Community Plan Area boundaries to reduce the risk of over concentration.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Critique
Why are we hiring 17 new employees when the city is broke?. Why are we pursuing new bike paths when the city is broke?. Why are we building a train station when the city is broke?. Wait, you say, “We are not broke!” Then I must ask why are you...
Santa Barbara Independent
Thomas McClure DeVore
Thomas McClure DeVore passed away peacefully on the 6th of October 2022. Memories of Tom will continue living on through his family and friends. Tom was a loving, caring, intelligent man who, throughout his lifetime, devoted himself to Christ, his church, and his family. Born the 11th day of March 1938 to Lloyd and Mary DeVore in Pennsylvania, he is survived by his long-time partner, Carolyn (Lyn) Gausman; daughters Diane Soini and Karen Reynolds (Blake); four grandchildren: Nathan Towe, Sarah Chapman (Justin), Grace Reynolds, Reese Reynolds; brother John DeVore (Anna). Tom was predeceased by his older brother Robert (Barbara) in 2013. Tom will also be missed by his extended family and many friends.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Shuts Out Dos Pueblos 49-0 In Crosstown Rivalry
Crosstown rivals Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos met under a Friday night drizzle at Peabody Stadium, with the Dons lighting up the scoreboard consistently all night in a 49-0 shutout over the Chargers. Coming into the game, second-year Dos Pueblos head coach AJ Pateras said the Chargers’ defense had to...
Santa Barbara Independent
New Book Offers a‘Map to Your Soul’
Interview with Astrologer-Psychologist Jennifer Freed on Her Journey Toward Living Deeply. When Jennifer Freed asked me how I wanted to celebrate my 70th birthday, I blurted out my fantasy of going to Florence to research my memoir. “I can make that happen!” she exclaimed. And she did. She sent out a fundraising letter that was so effective, even people who didn’t know me contributed.
