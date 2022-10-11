Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City school and family remember Kei’lan Allen with reflections and balloon release
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Westlawn Middle School principal Darlene Atkins focused on who Kei’lan Allen was, and not the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. Atkins was not alone. Kei’lan’s grandmother felt the same way. Before the balloon release in front Westlawn Middle School on October 14, principal...
wbrc.com
Ala. Attorney General asking Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over list of detailed documents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is asking the Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over a long list of detailed documents related to the utility’s potential rate increase in a move the signals increased scrutiny from the AG’s office of the largest water system in the state.
wbrc.com
Former WBRC anchor Janet Hall inducted into the UA Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a proud moment for the WBRC family Thursday night when former WBRC anchor and our forever friend Janet Hall was inducted into the University of Alabama College of Communications and Information Sciences Hall of Fame. Janet retired from WBRC in 2020 after spending more...
wbrc.com
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Birmingham resident and business owner last month. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California. They face Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
wbrc.com
Attorney General’s office confirms Birmingham Water Works inquiry; new reaction from state lawmakers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office on Friday, Oct. 14, confirmed the WBRC Exclusive report that it’s demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over hundreds of pages of records ahead of a potential vote to raise rates. Attorney General’s Office Spokesman Mike Lewis...
wbrc.com
Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa honors firefighters of the year
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa-area group recognized some of the best fire fighters in the county Thursday. Some of them do it full-time. But others have fulltime jobs and volunteer as fire fighters or paramedics. The Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa recognized the fire fighters in city departments like Tuscaloosa...
wbrc.com
MADE program at the University of Montevallo
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s easy for new students to get lost on college campuses, it’s a new world with thousands of people. That’s one reason why the University of Montevallo started the MADE program. MADE stands for Minorities Achieving Dreams of Excellence. When the program started,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says an officer-involved shooting happened in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle early Saturday morning, Oct. 15. Officers were dispatched to the location on report of a suspicious person around 2:51 a.m. The responding officer found the suspect behind a house, armed with a handgun, according to HPD. The officer fired at the suspect.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and her mother now suing three Jefferson County School employees for failing to follow bullying policies set by the school board and state. The student currently attends Mortimer Jordan High School and claims she has repeatedly alerted school leaders that she is being bullied. Things then turned physical.
wbrc.com
Bama Against Bullying
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nonprofit organization that started back in 2015, aims to create awareness about bullying. Bama Against Bullying is shaping children ages 6 to 13 to become a positive influence. Instructor Barbie Perry said she found it more effective to create a class that meets weekly where...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
National health survey comes to Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Jefferson County soon to get a pulse on local health. The agency is doing this through the National...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter training to increase safety in churches
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted two active shooter safety and awareness training classes for churches. As we were tragically reminded over the summer in Vestavia Hills, even our houses of worship can be targeted by acts of hate and violence. Three people were killed in the shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
wbrc.com
One shot after carjacking in Kingston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot in a carjacking in Kingston. This happened on 44th Place North and 11th Court North. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities believe this carjacking was the result of an...
wbrc.com
Nationwide ADHD medication shortage impacting local pharmacies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is now declaring a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, and the shortage is making its way here to Alabama. Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook said every year around the start of school, there’s a shortage in Adderall medication because it’s prescribed to so many kids and teens. This year, many parents are still struggling to fill those prescriptions because of a manufacturer shortage.
wbrc.com
Seniors react to coming raise in Social Security checks
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of you are getting an almost nine percent increase on your social security checks. Will the bump help when it comes to inflation and medical expenses?. At first they couldn’t believe it, and once the news settled in, they began to start thinking how...
wbrc.com
31-year-old Jasper man missing
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police are asking for help to find a missing Jasper man. 31-year-old Justin Shawn Sims was last seen on Tuesday October 11, at the Budget Inn, at 1301 Hwy. 78 W. He was reported missing by his family Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information on Sims’...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Cemetery Board gets to work to clean up overgrown, abandoned cemeteries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The work to clean up abandoned and neglected cemeteries in Jefferson County is finally about to start years after the board to address the problem was created. It’s taken five years to get to this point. That’s when the Jefferson County Cemetery Board was formed after...
Comments / 0