Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Former WBRC anchor Janet Hall inducted into the UA Hall of Fame

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a proud moment for the WBRC family Thursday night when former WBRC anchor and our forever friend Janet Hall was inducted into the University of Alabama College of Communications and Information Sciences Hall of Fame. Janet retired from WBRC in 2020 after spending more...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Birmingham resident and business owner last month. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California. They face Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa honors firefighters of the year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa-area group recognized some of the best fire fighters in the county Thursday. Some of them do it full-time. But others have fulltime jobs and volunteer as fire fighters or paramedics. The Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa recognized the fire fighters in city departments like Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

MADE program at the University of Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s easy for new students to get lost on college campuses, it’s a new world with thousands of people. That’s one reason why the University of Montevallo started the MADE program. MADE stands for Minorities Achieving Dreams of Excellence. When the program started,...
MONTEVALLO, AL
wbrc.com

Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says an officer-involved shooting happened in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle early Saturday morning, Oct. 15. Officers were dispatched to the location on report of a suspicious person around 2:51 a.m. The responding officer found the suspect behind a house, armed with a handgun, according to HPD. The officer fired at the suspect.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Bama Against Bullying

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nonprofit organization that started back in 2015, aims to create awareness about bullying. Bama Against Bullying is shaping children ages 6 to 13 to become a positive influence. Instructor Barbie Perry said she found it more effective to create a class that meets weekly where...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

National health survey comes to Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Jefferson County soon to get a pulse on local health. The agency is doing this through the National...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter training to increase safety in churches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted two active shooter safety and awareness training classes for churches. As we were tragically reminded over the summer in Vestavia Hills, even our houses of worship can be targeted by acts of hate and violence. Three people were killed in the shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One shot after carjacking in Kingston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot in a carjacking in Kingston. This happened on 44th Place North and 11th Court North. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities believe this carjacking was the result of an...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Nationwide ADHD medication shortage impacting local pharmacies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is now declaring a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, and the shortage is making its way here to Alabama. Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook said every year around the start of school, there’s a shortage in Adderall medication because it’s prescribed to so many kids and teens. This year, many parents are still struggling to fill those prescriptions because of a manufacturer shortage.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wbrc.com

Seniors react to coming raise in Social Security checks

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of you are getting an almost nine percent increase on your social security checks. Will the bump help when it comes to inflation and medical expenses?. At first they couldn’t believe it, and once the news settled in, they began to start thinking how...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

31-year-old Jasper man missing

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police are asking for help to find a missing Jasper man. 31-year-old Justin Shawn Sims was last seen on Tuesday October 11, at the Budget Inn, at 1301 Hwy. 78 W. He was reported missing by his family Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information on Sims’...
JASPER, AL

