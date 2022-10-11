Read full article on original website
Fire at historic Arlington church under investigation
Fire marshals are investigating what caused a two-alarm fire that broke out at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, Virginia, early Friday morning. Pastor Sara Keeling shared that the fire started in the church attic above the music and education wing in a statement Friday afternoon. “There is likely...
Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building
A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night. The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition. In a statement, D.C....
Prince William mourns death of firefighter; rallies for his daughter at volleyball game
The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of firefighter Derek Shifflett, who died Wednesday at his home in Warrenton. Shifflett joined Prince William fire and rescue in 2008, serving at stations 20, 12, 4, 25, 23, 24, and 11 through his career. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.
New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
One injured in police shooting in Arlington
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a person was hurt after an exchange of gunfire between him and police Friday evening. The Arlington County Police Department said that officers responded to the 2100 block of Shirlington Rd. after they received a report of shots being fired. When police arrived, they found […]
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kennedy Isom, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Kennedy Isom was last seen in the 11800 block of Parklawn Drive in Rockville on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m.
Historic Mount Olivet Church Burns in Arlington (VA)
Firefighters put out a fire at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Arlington Friday morning. The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene they found flames showing from the building, Arlnow reports. The church, located at 1500 N. Glebe Road, is the oldest continuously operating...
‘Like a Fire in Your Own Home': Oldest Arlington Church Damaged in Blaze
Flames tore through part of the oldest church in Arlington, Virginia, early Friday, leaving members without a place to worship and drawing community members to rescue books left inside. The Mount Olivet United Methodist Church fire started in an attic above the music and education wing of the church, Pastor...
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam calls
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is sending a warning about spoof calls from people pretending to be law enforcement. These scammers are calling and threatening to arrest people, and while it is not a new scam, they tell WUSA9 they had two people call them this week impersonating officials to try and get money.
“Two D.C. residents arrested in case of kidnapped dog and puppies”
“Zenobia Fisher and Alphonso Allen of Northeast Washington, D.C., were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and charged with second degree theft and animal cruelty following a joint investigation by the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Metropolitan Police Department. On Aug. 18, Fisher began fostering Godiva and her seven 2-week-old puppies,...
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in Northeast DC
D.C. police are looking for a dog stolen at gunpoint in Northeast Wednesday night. Five-month-old pit bull mix Genesis was being walked by her owner about 10:30 p.m. when she was taken at gunpoint on the pedestrian bridge over 295 at Polk Street, police said. The robber demanded the owner...
Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police
ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
15-year-old shot, killed while sitting on porch in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot while sitting on a porch in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of 48th Place just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Video from the...
Police looking for Woodbridge robbery, strangulation suspect
Bowen is described as a 5'11" white man who weighs around 235 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Bowen or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.
Man shot, killed during 'intimate encounter' inside Northeast DC residence, police say
WASHINGTON - A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot during an "intimate encounter" inside a residence in Northeast D.C., according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the incident early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 800 block of 21st Street. Once inside the house, officers found...
Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
JUST IN: No charges against police who shot man in Springfield Town Center
The Fairfax County police officers who fatally shot a Reston man at Springfield Town Center in June won’t face any charges, the county’s top prosecutor announced today (Wednesday). An investigation determined that officers Daniel Houtz and Ryan Sheehan reasonably believed that 37-year-old Christian Parker posed a serious, immediate...
School Bus Drivers Ask for Vigilance After Crashes in Prince George's
Prince George's County school bus drivers are sharpening their skills. The annual review of best practices is intended to keep drivers safe in one of Maryland's deadliest counties for vehicular deaths. On Tuesday, two county school bus crashes occurred within an hour. The first happened just after 5 p.m. A...
