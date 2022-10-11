ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday

DETROIT – Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit confirmed to Local 4 that they plan to reopen Saturday, October 15, 2022, sometime in the morning. The restaurant was temporarily shut down in September after health officials said they found evidence of rodent droppings. The owner of the Detroit restaurant said...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Need weekend plans? Check out Motor City Comic Con in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – The annual Motor City Comic Con is drawing comic fans from across Michigan to Metro Detroit this weekend and will feature some fan-favorite displays. The region’s biggest pop culture event is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi this weekend and will be featuring guests like James “Murr” Murray and Alice Cooper.
NOVI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – From costumes to comics, ciders to cocktails there’s something for everyone this weekend in Detroit. Motor City Comic Con (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: Pop culture aficionados and comic culture enthusiasts from across Michigan and beyond gather for a star-studded weekend of collectibles, panels, discussions and over a million comics. It’s your chance to meet celebrities like Arthur Darvill from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Karen Gillan from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Alice Cooper and so much more. Whether you’re a cosplayer or a casual collector, there’s something for every fan at Michigan’s largest comic convention. Complete schedule and more info here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mayor outlines plans for major renovations to Detroit City Airport

DETROIT – Detroit City Airport has its first approved Airport Layout Plan in 30 years, unlocking the potential for more than $100 million in federal grants over the next decade. During a news conference Thursday morning, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city leaders outlined the plans. The major capital...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Plant#Tree#American Forests#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Dte
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in $27M Ponzi scheme

DETROIT – Andrew Middlebrooks is charged with running a Ponzi scheme that eventually imploded, losing investors millions of dollars along the way. He promised huge gains, which went along with the considerable promise he showed becoming the first African American hedge fund manager in Michigan as a young man.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
ClickOnDetroit.com

Beaumont hospitals adding more robots to robotic surgery program

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – A new fleet of robots are coming to Beaumont hospitals to help surgeons make smaller incisions, leading to less pain and quicker recovery times for patients. Metro-Detroit-based health system Beaumont is adding seven new Da Vinci robots to its robotic surgery program, bringing the total...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon participated in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Attorney general partners with Michigan Humane to investigate, prosecute large-scale animal abuse cases

DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is partnering with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. They are working together to prosecute large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings. Those types of investigations require “exceptional resources” for the investigation and prosecution. “I know most Michiganders...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police chase ends with suspect jumping off Rouge River bridge

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police chase came to a close with a suspect jumping off the Rouge River bridge. UPDATE: Police: Boy fleeing officers OK after falling 25-30 feet from I-75 overpass in Detroit. The incident occurred after the suspects stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flatrock Assembly...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy