Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday
DETROIT – Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit confirmed to Local 4 that they plan to reopen Saturday, October 15, 2022, sometime in the morning. The restaurant was temporarily shut down in September after health officials said they found evidence of rodent droppings. The owner of the Detroit restaurant said...
New beginnings for new homeowners dealing with possible tax foreclosures in Detroit
DETROIT – There’s new relief for more than 250 Detroit families living with the uncertainty that they could be kicked out of the houses they call home as possible tax foreclosure was hanging over their heads, but not anymore. It’s all thanks to the Make It Home program,...
Metro Detroiters wait hours for exclusive first launch of Detroit-themed Air Jordans
DETROIT – They are sneakers designed to tell the story of Detroit and surrounding communities. We’re talking about the new Air Jordan 2 retro lows designed by a team from Detroit’s very own Two 18, a sneaker store in Eastern Market. The shoes are set for release...
Need weekend plans? Check out Motor City Comic Con in Novi
NOVI, Mich. – The annual Motor City Comic Con is drawing comic fans from across Michigan to Metro Detroit this weekend and will feature some fan-favorite displays. The region’s biggest pop culture event is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi this weekend and will be featuring guests like James “Murr” Murray and Alice Cooper.
Walk into the ‘Mill Street Trail of Terror’ in Algonac this October, if you dare
During the pandemic, a group of family and friends from near and far were standing on an overgrown, wooded, dirt trail. Looking to come up with ideas to safely entertain the community, perhaps frighten some too. It all started then and continues today as “Mill Street Trail of Terror” in...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – From costumes to comics, ciders to cocktails there’s something for everyone this weekend in Detroit. Motor City Comic Con (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: Pop culture aficionados and comic culture enthusiasts from across Michigan and beyond gather for a star-studded weekend of collectibles, panels, discussions and over a million comics. It’s your chance to meet celebrities like Arthur Darvill from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Karen Gillan from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Alice Cooper and so much more. Whether you’re a cosplayer or a casual collector, there’s something for every fan at Michigan’s largest comic convention. Complete schedule and more info here.
Southfield woman has dangerous situation above her bed as big crack forms in ceiling
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman had a dangerous situation above her bed when she noticed a big crack in the ceiling. She thought it would be fixed right away. When she contacted management, all they did was put up some wood supports and left the growing danger above her.
Mayor outlines plans for major renovations to Detroit City Airport
DETROIT – Detroit City Airport has its first approved Airport Layout Plan in 30 years, unlocking the potential for more than $100 million in federal grants over the next decade. During a news conference Thursday morning, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city leaders outlined the plans. The major capital...
Morning 4: Federal agents raids home of Oakland County art gallery owner after cheating out clients of Ansel Adams prints -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Federal agents raid art gallery owner’s home after accused of cheating out clients of prints from Ansel Adams, others. Federal agents raided the home...
Detroit man charged in $27M Ponzi scheme
DETROIT – Andrew Middlebrooks is charged with running a Ponzi scheme that eventually imploded, losing investors millions of dollars along the way. He promised huge gains, which went along with the considerable promise he showed becoming the first African American hedge fund manager in Michigan as a young man.
Westbound I-94 reopens in Detroit after live electrical wire blocked traffic for 2 hours
The westbound lanes of I-94 have reopened near Downtown Detroit after a live electrical wire blocked traffic for about two hours. Crews roped off I-94 at the Lodge Freeway around 9 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 13) because a live electrical wire was hanging across the westbound lanes and preventing vehicles from getting through.
Morning 4: Police say woman’s body found on freeway in Macomb County -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say. A woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in...
It’s almost game day. Here are the roads to avoid in Ann Arbor on Saturday
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Wolverines host the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Big House on Saturday. Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup of the two undefeated teams, the city posted the following road closures:. Closure of East Keech St. between South Main and Greene streets,...
No more dinner-time debate, this Grosse Pointe Park restaurant serves a little bit of everything
It’s a common household debate - “What do you want for dinner? I don’t know, what do you want for dinner?” Well, there is a Grosse Pointe Park restaurant that may satisfy everyone. It is called Alma Kitchen, and its menu pulls inspiration from all over...
Beaumont hospitals adding more robots to robotic surgery program
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – A new fleet of robots are coming to Beaumont hospitals to help surgeons make smaller incisions, leading to less pain and quicker recovery times for patients. Metro-Detroit-based health system Beaumont is adding seven new Da Vinci robots to its robotic surgery program, bringing the total...
Gravel hauler trailer flips over onto car in I-96 construction zone in Novi
NOVI, Mich. – The trailer of a gravel hauler flipped over on top of a car in a construction zone on I-96 in Novi. The incident happened around noon Thursday (Oct. 13) in the eastbound lanes of I-96, just east of Novi Road. Aerial video shows the back trailer...
Allen Park man accused of setting 25 semi trucks on fire in 8 states -- from California to Alabama
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – An Allen Park man is accused of setting 25 semi trucks on fire across eight different states, spanning all the way from California to Alabama. Swift Transportation, a Phoenix-based commercial trucking company, hired investigators after 25 of its trucks were set on fire between June 2020 and September 2022.
Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids
Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon participated in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.
Attorney general partners with Michigan Humane to investigate, prosecute large-scale animal abuse cases
DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is partnering with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. They are working together to prosecute large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings. Those types of investigations require “exceptional resources” for the investigation and prosecution. “I know most Michiganders...
Police chase ends with suspect jumping off Rouge River bridge
BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police chase came to a close with a suspect jumping off the Rouge River bridge. UPDATE: Police: Boy fleeing officers OK after falling 25-30 feet from I-75 overpass in Detroit. The incident occurred after the suspects stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flatrock Assembly...
