DETROIT – From costumes to comics, ciders to cocktails there’s something for everyone this weekend in Detroit. Motor City Comic Con (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: Pop culture aficionados and comic culture enthusiasts from across Michigan and beyond gather for a star-studded weekend of collectibles, panels, discussions and over a million comics. It’s your chance to meet celebrities like Arthur Darvill from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Karen Gillan from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Alice Cooper and so much more. Whether you’re a cosplayer or a casual collector, there’s something for every fan at Michigan’s largest comic convention. Complete schedule and more info here.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO