The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held a First Friday networking event at Greece Family Dentistry & Implantology, owned by Dr. Oliver Cabrera. Greece Family Dentistry and Implantology, located at 3101 W. Ridge Road, Bldg. C, Rochester, New York, is devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of their patients’ smiles using conservative, state-of-the-art procedures. They serve patients of all ages and from all walks of life. They can be reached at 585-487-8613 or at www.gfdimplantology.com.

GREECE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO