WHEC TV-10
UR facilities union protests wages outside Strong Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Facility workers at the University of Rochester made some noise outside Strong Hospital on Friday. Members of the local 158 union are demanding a fairer contract. Earlier this week, the union delivered a strike notice to the university. They could start striking Oct. 24 if a deal isn’t...
What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/ CBS) – COVID-19 and the flu aren’t the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients […]
3 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates merging into one organization
The name of this new organization will be the Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity.
WHEC TV-10
Bello releases redistricting report by voting rights expert
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday Monroe County Executive Adam Bello released the new report produced by voting rights expert Dr. Lisa Handley analyzing voting patterns by race in recent Monroe County elections. Dr. Handley’s research concluded that there are currently 5 LD’s (22,25,27,28,29) in which black voters are electing...
spectrumlocalnews.com
RRH doctors warn that respiratory viruses are on the rise
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s that time of year – children and adults are getting sick. After years of COVID being the dominant virus, more people are being infected with other common illnesses. Doctors with Rochester Regional Health say respiratory viruses are on the rise, especially among children...
iheart.com
Monroe County Suburbs Will Get Food Aid From American Rescue Plan Funds
Monroe County will use money from the American Rescue Plan to expand food access to families in Gates, Greece and Irondequoit. $1.4 million will make more suburban residents eligible to get aid from Foodlink. County Executive Adam Bello says the pandemic caused food insecurity for families across the county --...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
WHEC TV-10
Tops presents Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester with donation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Tops is giving back in a big way to some important local organizations. Thursday, the company gave a $7,000 check to Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester. The non-profit serves our local Hispanic communities. “Our organization is always working on...
13 WHAM
Teacher, student testify about interactions with accused former principal
Rochester, N.Y. — New allegations surfaces as testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. Jurors heard from a Northwood Elementary School teacher who testified about an interaction she said she observed between Ashton and...
westsidenewsny.com
Chamber Networks at Greece Family Dentistry & Implantology
The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held a First Friday networking event at Greece Family Dentistry & Implantology, owned by Dr. Oliver Cabrera. Greece Family Dentistry and Implantology, located at 3101 W. Ridge Road, Bldg. C, Rochester, New York, is devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of their patients’ smiles using conservative, state-of-the-art procedures. They serve patients of all ages and from all walks of life. They can be reached at 585-487-8613 or at www.gfdimplantology.com.
‘She’s my hero:’ RCSD ‘Families in Transition’ program building critical connections
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District’s ‘Families in Transition’ program recently received its first of three rounds of grant funding from the state to support students facing homelessness. The program is run via the federal 1987 McKinney-Vento act, ensuring all students facing homelessness have their educational needs met. 30 Hart Street in Rochester […]
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What happened to the Clock of Nations?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where is it? That’s what a lot of you want to know about a piece of Rochester’s history. You asked Pat Taney to find out what happened to the Clock of Nations for this week’s Good Question report. It was first a...
wxxinews.org
Marilyn Mayo on the rise and normalization of white supremacy
The Levine Center to End Hate is hosting Brave Spaces: Rochester's 3rd Annual Summit to End Hate. Their keynote speaker is Marilyn Mayo of the Anti-Defamation League. Mayo will discuss the rise and normalization of white supremacy. The event is Friday, October 21st, but first, Mayo joins us on Connections....
WHEC TV-10
$1.4 million in proposed funding awarded to Foodlink
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday afternoon, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced $1.4 million in proposed funding for Foodlink. It would be used to expand food access to families in our community. Foodlink’s proposal is one of almost 40 projects selected as part of Bring Monroe Back, the county’s plan to use federal funds to bounce back from the pandemic.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Skilled trades workers at U of R issue another strike notice after months of negotiations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing hundreds of skilled trade workers on the campus of the University of Rochester says it will strike in two weeks if a collective bargaining agreement can't be reached. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 represents nearly 320 workers on the U...
Wayne, Ontario counties designated as high areas of COVID transmission, indoor masking recommended
The CDC recommends that people wear a mask in public places, get tested if they experienced symptoms, and stay home while sick.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Finger Lakes sheriff changes shifts to address OT, deputy shortage
LYONS, N.Y. — As departments across the country are grappling with a shortage of officers, one Finger Lakes sheriff's department is taking new steps to lighten the overtime burden on his deputies and address the shortage. Serve and protect is a mission Deputy T.J. Radka says he takes seriously.
WKTV
New Medicare Advantage plan created for Veterans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield will offer a Medicare Advantage plan in 2023 aimed at the needs of local veterans. “We all know how important it is to honor the service of local veterans. It’s also important to have health coverage that meets their needs and pairs well with existing U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs coverage – at no extra cost to them.” Vice President of Medicare at Excellus BCBS, Karen Bodley said.
