PHILADELPHIA -- Rhys Hoskins received some boos in pregame introductions. Those boos quickly turned to electric cheers from a sellout crowd. Hoskins crushed a three-run home run to left field in a six-run third inning and lifted the host Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves for a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO