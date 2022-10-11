ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Gainesville Police searching for suspect in murder of 25-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police in Gainesville are searching for a murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous" after the killing of a 25-year-old on Thursday night. The Gainesville Police Department identified the victim on Facebook as Cristian Jimenez. They said officers were called to a location on Catalina Drive around 9:30 p.m. and found Jimenez "laying shot in the back yard of the residence."
GAINESVILLE, GA
Ricky Porter
fox5atlanta.com

Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects

Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
