Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
Man convicted of murder again for running over Douglas County grandmother
For a second time, a Douglas County jury has convicted a man of murder for running over a grandmother in 2014....
Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute
A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday....
1 shot, killed at Conley townhome complex in Clayton County
A string of three murders have gone unsolved in Clayton County, although none appear to be connected. Five people have been killed in three separate shootings.
Officer stabbed while trying to arrest alleged shoplifter at Newnan mall
A Newnan police officer was stabbed while trying to apprehend a man at a Coweta County mall Sunday, police said....
Gainesville Police searching for suspect in murder of 25-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police in Gainesville are searching for a murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous" after the killing of a 25-year-old on Thursday night. The Gainesville Police Department identified the victim on Facebook as Cristian Jimenez. They said officers were called to a location on Catalina Drive around 9:30 p.m. and found Jimenez "laying shot in the back yard of the residence."
Detainee describes 6 hours restrained in Clayton jail chair in trial for suspended sheriff Victor Hill
ATLANTA — A man told a federal court that he was handcuffed and restrained in a metal chair for six hours at the order of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. The suspended sheriff faces federal charges in a trial that started this week. Federal prosecutors want the jury to...
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Cherokee County major was carrying narcotics unit challenge coins during DUI arrest, report says
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia patrolman realized he arrested the director of a Cherokee County narcotics unit when he discovered two challenge coins during a search, according to an incident report. Georgia State Patrol Cpl. James Hensley wrote in his report, after he arrested Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Maj....
Car slams into Buckhead pizza restaurant, driver tries freeing car
ATLANTA — Surveillance video captured the moment a Dodge Charger slammed into a Buckhead pizza restaurant. Atlanta police say the car crashed into the patio of Sauce Buckhead and damaged the windows, tables, chair and structure of the patio on Friday morning. Restaurant owners shared surveillance video with Channel...
Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.
Director of Cherokee sheriff’s office narcotics squad arrested on DUI charges
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A high-ranking deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on a DUI charge. Georgia State Patrol arrested Major John New, who is the Director of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Atlanta police investigating after man shot, killed in Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an affluent Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that parents who were driving their children to school spotted the victim and called 911. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
15-year-old girl arrested in bomb threat that evacuated Cherokee high school
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl has been arrested and accused of faking a bomb threat that evacuated a high school in Cherokee County last month. The anonymous bomb threat caused students at Etowah High School to be released from school around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects
Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
Police seek help locating suspect in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta shopping plaza
Atlanta police need the public’s help locating a suspect in a May shooting that left one man dead at a Camp Creek shopping plaza.
Owners of Buckhead's Sauce restaurant pushing for safer driving after patio gets crushed by car
Part of the patio's awning was collapsed, the photos show. There was also a bumper from the car still on scene. The pizza restaurant is located on Irby Avenue.
16-Year-Old Jamiyus Wade Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash On Highway 78 (Walton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road on Oct. 13, 2022. The crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Jamiyus Wade. According to the officials, two other teens, ages 13 and 14, were taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital for injuries.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a fatal collision occurred in Cobb County on Friday. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
