Clouds have taken over the skies today along with a few scattered showers. The showers we have now are light to moderate but they’re about to get a lot heavier later this evening and overnight. As the rain intensity picks up the wind will pick up as well. The below highlights are general thoughts that apply to most of us, we’ll break it down a bit more afterward. For most of us with rain will end and the wind will back down around noon tomorrow. A little earlier in Worcester County and a little later for the Cape.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO