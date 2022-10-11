Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Community rallies to name community center for Jean McGuire, 91, activist stabbed in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dorchester activists rallied Thursday to bestow a special honor upon Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old civil rights activist and founder of the METCO program who was stabbed while walking her dog earlier this week. They want to name a new community center in Dorchester, which will be built...
whdh.com
City officials ask volunteers to ‘refrain’ from serving meals to people living at Mass and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is asking those who assist people living on the streets by Mass and Cass to cut down on serving prepared meals, suggesting they provide prepackaged food and toiletries instead. Boston’s Human Services Cabinet released a flyer with a long list of suggested items....
whdh.com
Seal-ing the Spotlight: New crossing sign in Beverly commemorates Shoebert the seal
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crossing sign emblazoned with a seal has been installed in Beverly, in honor of the city’s recent– and persistent– guest. The “Seal Xing” sign was installed in the office park near Shoe Pond, where Shoebert the seal appeared last month.
whdh.com
Viral illness that spread through Groton school cancels classes
GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at a Groton elementary school, Florence Roche, were dismissed at 12:15 p.m. due to a stomach virus that has infected over 200 students at the school. According to Groton Superintendent Laura Chesson, the decision was made due to “the rapid spread of the virus and...
whdh.com
Technical rescue underway at industrial park in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue has been ongoing in Everett after first responders were called to an industrial park Thursday afternoon. Crews could be seen working at 431 2nd Street into the evening at the Scrap-It Inc scrap metal recycling center. Details on the person(s) involved in the...
whdh.com
Marty Walsh returns to Boston, speaks on the future of work and education
BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh returned to his roots, visiting his hometown to talk about preparing students for the future of work. “When you look at the future of our workforce, it’s about opportunity,” Walsh said. He joined Secretary of...
whdh.com
Boston parishes to collect donations for Hurricanes Ian and Fiona
BOSTON (WHDH) - In the wake of the devastation of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, Cardinal Seán O’Malley has asked for a special collection for assistance on those recovery efforts. The collection will take place on Oct. 15 and 16 in all parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston. Funds...
whdh.com
Salem mayor asks people to take Commuter Rail to city, no parking spots available
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is urging visitors to the spooky city to take the Commuter Rail on Oct. 15– all the city’s parking spots are full. “The City of Salem advises those planning to visit Salem today, October 15, to park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and take the train to Salem: https://www.mbta.com/schedules/CR-Newburyport/timetable. There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages, and spaces are now filled, including satellite parking lots. Many downtown roads are now closed to traffic. Do not drive to Salem,” she said in a statement.
whdh.com
Solve It 7: School Uniform Stress
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a back-to-school stressor! Classes were about to start, and part of one student’s school uniform order was tardy. So, his grandmother called Solve It 7. Tyler was celebrating some life-changing news. The Brockton teen received his acceptance letter from a private high school.
whdh.com
Boston City Council to hold hearing on dangerous conditions at park in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council will hold a hearing Friday to discuss problems at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Community members around Clifford Park have been calling on city leaders to address the dangerous and unsanitary conditions at the park. They said the park is consistently littered with needles and trash, forcing families to stay away and the local Pop Warner football team to relocate their practices.
whdh.com
Family of Jean McGuire, 91-year-old civil rights leader who was stabbed, speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of 91-year-old Jean McGuire, a civil rights leader and cofounder of the METCO program, have released a statement in response to her stabbing this week:. The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are...
whdh.com
2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner disqualified
BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.
whdh.com
Boston issues warning about recent sewage discharge near North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission is issuing a warning about a recent combined sewer overflow in the city’s Upper Inner Harbor near the North Washington Street Bridge that connects the North End and Charlestown. The overflow began shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 14 and ended...
whdh.com
Storrow Drive east closed due to truck rollover
BOSTON (WHDH) - The eastbound lanes of Storrow Drive are closed due to a truck rollover in Boston early Friday morning. Officials said the tractor-trailer struck the Boston University bridge on Storrow Drive east in Boston and rolled over at 2:30 a.m. Friday. Massachusetts State Police, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene. The Mass Highway Bridge Inspection team also responded.
whdh.com
First responders honored for heroism after rescuing man trapped in car in Milford
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Around 50 first responders from Milford, Hopedale, Hopkinton and other towns are being honored for their heroism after freeing a missing Hopedale man trapped inside a car in July. First responders were able to find the missing man’s cell phone location, then him, in a remote...
whdh.com
495 reopened after Mansfield crash that killed 2
MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of 495 in Mansfield was shut down in the southbound lanes near mile marker 29 after a serious crash there killed two people Saturday morning. The lanes were reopened as of 8 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for...
whdh.com
Car smashes through donut shop in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car smashed through a Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester late Thursday night, splitting the car in two and leaving a large hole in the front of the shop. Police and fire crews responded to the scene on Gold Star Boulevard at 10:50 p.m. Thursday....
whdh.com
Brigham and Women’s nurses at a colleague’s wedding save guest who collapsed
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Brigham and Women’s emergency nurses gathered to celebrate their colleague’s wedding quickly jumped into action on the dance floor to save a wedding guest’s life during a medical emergency. Last month, the group celebrated the wedding of their colleague and friend...
whdh.com
Wet and Windy Friday Morning
Clouds have taken over the skies today along with a few scattered showers. The showers we have now are light to moderate but they’re about to get a lot heavier later this evening and overnight. As the rain intensity picks up the wind will pick up as well. The below highlights are general thoughts that apply to most of us, we’ll break it down a bit more afterward. For most of us with rain will end and the wind will back down around noon tomorrow. A little earlier in Worcester County and a little later for the Cape.
whdh.com
Boston set to host 2025 figure skating world championships
The International Skating Union awarded the 2025 world figure skating championships to Boston on Wednesday, giving the U.S. the opportunity to host the last worlds before the Winter Olympics the following year in Milan. It will be the second time Boston hosts worlds after welcoming sellout crowds to TD Garden...
