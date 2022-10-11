ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Viral illness that spread through Groton school cancels classes

GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at a Groton elementary school, Florence Roche, were dismissed at 12:15 p.m. due to a stomach virus that has infected over 200 students at the school. According to Groton Superintendent Laura Chesson, the decision was made due to “the rapid spread of the virus and...
GROTON, MA
whdh.com

Technical rescue underway at industrial park in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue has been ongoing in Everett after first responders were called to an industrial park Thursday afternoon. Crews could be seen working at 431 2nd Street into the evening at the Scrap-It Inc scrap metal recycling center. Details on the person(s) involved in the...
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Boston parishes to collect donations for Hurricanes Ian and Fiona

BOSTON (WHDH) - In the wake of the devastation of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, Cardinal Seán O’Malley has asked for a special collection for assistance on those recovery efforts. The collection will take place on Oct. 15 and 16 in all parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston. Funds...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Salem mayor asks people to take Commuter Rail to city, no parking spots available

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is urging visitors to the spooky city to take the Commuter Rail on Oct. 15– all the city’s parking spots are full. “The City of Salem advises those planning to visit Salem today, October 15, to park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and take the train to Salem: https://www.mbta.com/schedules/CR-Newburyport/timetable. There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages, and spaces are now filled, including satellite parking lots. Many downtown roads are now closed to traffic. Do not drive to Salem,” she said in a statement.
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Solve It 7: School Uniform Stress

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a back-to-school stressor! Classes were about to start, and part of one student’s school uniform order was tardy. So, his grandmother called Solve It 7. Tyler was celebrating some life-changing news. The Brockton teen received his acceptance letter from a private high school.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston City Council to hold hearing on dangerous conditions at park in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council will hold a hearing Friday to discuss problems at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Community members around Clifford Park have been calling on city leaders to address the dangerous and unsanitary conditions at the park. They said the park is consistently littered with needles and trash, forcing families to stay away and the local Pop Warner football team to relocate their practices.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner disqualified

BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston issues warning about recent sewage discharge near North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission is issuing a warning about a recent combined sewer overflow in the city’s Upper Inner Harbor near the North Washington Street Bridge that connects the North End and Charlestown. The overflow began shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 14 and ended...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Storrow Drive east closed due to truck rollover

BOSTON (WHDH) - The eastbound lanes of Storrow Drive are closed due to a truck rollover in Boston early Friday morning. Officials said the tractor-trailer struck the Boston University bridge on Storrow Drive east in Boston and rolled over at 2:30 a.m. Friday. Massachusetts State Police, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene. The Mass Highway Bridge Inspection team also responded.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

495 reopened after Mansfield crash that killed 2

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of 495 in Mansfield was shut down in the southbound lanes near mile marker 29 after a serious crash there killed two people Saturday morning. The lanes were reopened as of 8 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for...
MANSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Car smashes through donut shop in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car smashed through a Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester late Thursday night, splitting the car in two and leaving a large hole in the front of the shop. Police and fire crews responded to the scene on Gold Star Boulevard at 10:50 p.m. Thursday....
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Wet and Windy Friday Morning

Clouds have taken over the skies today along with a few scattered showers. The showers we have now are light to moderate but they’re about to get a lot heavier later this evening and overnight. As the rain intensity picks up the wind will pick up as well. The below highlights are general thoughts that apply to most of us, we’ll break it down a bit more afterward. For most of us with rain will end and the wind will back down around noon tomorrow. A little earlier in Worcester County and a little later for the Cape.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Boston set to host 2025 figure skating world championships

The International Skating Union awarded the 2025 world figure skating championships to Boston on Wednesday, giving the U.S. the opportunity to host the last worlds before the Winter Olympics the following year in Milan. It will be the second time Boston hosts worlds after welcoming sellout crowds to TD Garden...
BOSTON, MA

