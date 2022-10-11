Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Local artist sees rise in mural requests after big break
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, we told you about a local artist who restored a faded Coca-Cola mural in downtown Augusta out of his own pocket. Since that story aired, Addison Niday has gotten requests from all over the area and even other states. “I feel like if I...
WRDW-TV
Downtown North Augusta holds scarecrow competition
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown North Augusta is embracing the autumn season with businesses putting out scarecrows in front of their stores. North Augusta Forward is using it as a competition to see who has the best scarecrow. One owner calls it a fun way for them to interact...
WRDW-TV
Free Augusta health clinic reaches out to the Spanish-speaking community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As National Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, we’re hearing from students at the Medical College of Georgia running a free health clinic for our local Spanish-speaking community. The clinic’s purpose is to reach those who may not have easy access to health care...
WRDW-TV
Happening this weekend: Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que music fest
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que music fest is back at the Columbia County fairgrounds. There will be plenty of music, a Kansas City barbecue competition, a petting zoo, and more. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $50 and kids 12 and under are free.
WRDW-TV
Aiken Regional Hospital holds cancer survivor lunch
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers hosted its cancer survivor’s day lunch. Dozens of cancer survivors attended the event. Survivors and others enjoyed free lunch, games, and plenty of entertainment. One survivor says it was about making a connection and thanking those who helped save her life.
WRDW-TV
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
WRDW-TV
Morning Mix- "The Voice" Season 22 local contestant
Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix- Augusta boy, Zeke Vozniak, 8-year-old Trick King. Updated: moments ago.
WRDW-TV
It’s fair season in the 2-state region: What you need to know
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two fairs in the CSRA and one in driving distance kick off this week, so here’s a look at your options if you plan on going:. Presented by the Augusta Exchange Club, the Georgia-Carolina Fair starts Friday and runs through Oct. 23. Attractions this year...
WRDW-TV
Fall Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greek Festival is back in downtown Augusta. The fall festival kicked off on Thursday. The festival will go on through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 953 Telfair St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m....
wfxg.com
Greekfest returns to the CSRA
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG)- Greek Fest kicks off Thursday in downtown Augusta at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This festival is known as an Augusta staple providing food, entertainment, souvenirs, and so much more. Vendors craft their own merchandise to sell to others. There were a variety of items available to those at the festival such as body care, salsas, wood carvings, bags, clothing, and jewelry.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies work with nonprofit to feed those in need
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
Dino-crane chows down at Law Enforcement Center
It's something to see as the demolition of the old Law Enforcement Center takes on a prehistoric feel
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 9 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 9. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WRDW-TV
Local student and teacher selected for council and grant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local student and teacher are selected for two high awarding nominations. A junior at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School has been selected to serve on the 22-23 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Jordan Howard will meet with the State Superintendent, along with...
Mega Pass sales end today; fair opens Friday in Aiken
The 10 Best Days of Fall are about to begin in Aiken. The Western Carolina State Fair opens Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, and be going on until Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, on the traditional fairgrounds on 562 May Royal Drive. Dustin Turner, communications manager for Alison South Marketing which handles...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Crazy Leg Shuffle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An Augusta man is working to make sure everyone feels included in a new song and dance combo. Lawrence Freeman says he grew up in Augusta and after he had a stroke wanted to make sure those, whether in a wheelchair or not, are able to enjoy a dance.
WRDW-TV
‘Ro3′ art exhibit on display at Augusta municipal building
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta municipal building has some new artwork on display. The exhibit is called ‘A Year at the Ro3′ and features art from the gallery with the same name in Savannah. The city gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday.
WRDW-TV
Martinez couple volunteers in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s been a lot of national coverage of search and rescue teams helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. We’re learning a local couple volunteers with an organization called the Cajun Navy. Martinez native Shannon Strother uses the trailer as a lifeline. They’ve been boots...
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
New owner at The Landings at 237 is moving forward with making changing to apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- For months we’ve been following the safety measures for residents at what some may know as Fox Den apartments, the new owner says it’s time to move forward with making changes to the area, and neighbors seem to agree. “And with the recent shootings, it just makes it feel not safe, but […]
