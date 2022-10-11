AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG)- Greek Fest kicks off Thursday in downtown Augusta at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This festival is known as an Augusta staple providing food, entertainment, souvenirs, and so much more. Vendors craft their own merchandise to sell to others. There were a variety of items available to those at the festival such as body care, salsas, wood carvings, bags, clothing, and jewelry.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO