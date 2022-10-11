Mike Tindall tipped to join cast of I’m A Celebrity

Mike Tindall has agreed to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, according to reports.

The former England rugby player, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, is tipped to be heading to the Australian jungle next month for the ITV show.

ITV has previously confirmed that the reality TV show is returning to Australia after it was filmed in Gwrych Castle in north Wales for the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tindall, 43, who helped England win the 2003 Rugby World Cup, married the Princess Royal’s daughter in 2011 and the couple has three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

Other stars reportedly set to join the cast include singer Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh and DJ Chris Moyles.

Tindall’s potential involvement in I’m A Celebrity was first reported by The Sun.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox