Louisiana is providing increased support to third- and fourth-grade students who are behind on reading. The Louisiana Department of Education’s new summer literacy policy was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education today. Third- and fourth-grade students who score behind grade level on reading on an end-of-year screener will be provided 30 additional hours of focused literacy instruction during the summer by a teacher trained in the science of reading.

