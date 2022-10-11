Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh
Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
ETOnline.com
Anne Hathaway Talks ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel and Accidental Fashion Week Moment (Exclusive)
Can you please spell "It's not gonna happen?" That's the harsh reality fans aching for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada will have to come to terms with, because Anne Hathaway tells ET a sequel's outta the question. While walking the red carpet at the premiere of her Armageddon...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed and Flipping Off the Crowd at 2022 BravoCon (Exclusive)
It's only day one of this year's BravoCon and Lisa Rinna is already making headlines. The Days of Our Lives alum made quite an entrance when she joined her cast mates for Friday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel. After "Thrills in Beverly Hills" panel host Brad Goreski introduced her,...
ETOnline.com
Martha Stewart Has the Best Reaction to Khloe Kardashian Telling Her About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal
Martha Stewart tells it like it is! On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner invites the famed homemaker and businesswoman over to her house to surprise her daughter, Khloe Kardashian. Kris thinks that buying Khloe a pet peacock like Martha has will cheer her up amid her ongoing drama...
ETOnline.com
'Below Deck' Season 10 Supertease: Things Get Steamy and Chaotic With a New Crew Aboard
The season 10 superteaser for Below Deck has just dropped, and the new crew aboard the St. David yacht promise to deliver tons of steamy scenes and an absurd amount of chaotic moments. The trailer -- which debuted Friday at BravoCon in New York City -- starts with an ominous...
ETOnline.com
Kevin Hart Mourns the Death of his Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon, in Touching Tribute
Kevin Hart's father, Henry Witherspoon, has died. The celebrated comic actor shared the news in an emotional tribute post to Instagram on Thursday. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," Hart captioned a slideshow of photos showing himself with his dad and his family from different happy moments over the years.
ETOnline.com
Lenny Kravitz Jokes About Joining 'Magic Mike' With Daughter Zoe's Boyfriend, Channing Tatum (Exclusive)
Lenny Kravitz is, apparently, not afraid of sharing the occasional thirst trip -- especially when it could lead to a big project!. The 58-year-old rocker flashes his abs in the trailer for Shotgun Weddingand on Instagram, where his shirtless photos have garnered a hilarious response from his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and even her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.
ETOnline.com
'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Pay Tribute to Willie Spence After His Death
The American Idol judges are paying tribute to Willie Spence. The season 19 runner-up recently died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. "Your light will...
ETOnline.com
Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Mark Ronson
Meryl Streep is going to be a grandma -- again! The famed actress' daughter, Grace Gummer, is expecting her first child with her husband, Mark Ronson, multiple outlets report. ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment. Grace, 36, debuted her baby bump on Wednesday when she stepped...
ETOnline.com
John Legend Calls Blake Shelton the 'Soul' of 'The Voice' After Exit Announcement (Exclusive)
John Legend is opening up about Blake Shelton's exit from The Voice. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the "Wonder Woman" singer at Ralph Lauren's 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California where he shared what he thought about the "heart" and "soul" of the show leaving after 23 seasons.
ETOnline.com
Brendan Fraser Open to a Fourth 'Mummy' Movie, Explains Why Tom Cruise's Reboot Flopped
Brendan Fraser first took on the role of Rick O'Connell in The Mummy back in 1999, and while he went to star in two other films in the action-adventure franchise, he hasn't reprised the beloved character since 2008’s “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor." Now, nearly 15 years later, the 53-year-old actor is opening up about whether or not he'd revisit the role again.
ETOnline.com
Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Outlook on Love After Mike Hill Split (Exclusive)
While her marriage is ending, Cynthia Bailey is not giving up on love. "I am a Pieces woman. I'm never going to give up on love," she confirmed to ET's Brice Sander at 2022 BravoCon on Saturday. "I may not get married again, but I will always be on a quest for love. Self-love, you know, the love in my life. Love. You know, for me, everything operates from that space of love and, you know, I’m not going to stop until I find the right one."
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Gets Schooled by Fans Over Misusing Internet Slang
It's a moot point. Khloe Kardashian isn't exactly hip to the internet lingo these days. The 38-year-old reality star likes to live tweet each week's episode of her family's Hulu show, The Kardashians, and on Wednesday night she took to Twitter to engage with fans about the latest episode when she kept encountering the same word -- "moots."
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Attend Ralph Lauren Show After Calling Off Divorce
One stylish family! Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, were all smiles as they attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday. The couple turned up at the star-studded event, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in California, alongside their daughters -- Sophia, 26, and Sistine, 24.
ETOnline.com
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Baby Bumps Pics, Talks Losing 'Strong' Stomach During Pregnancy
Chrissy Tiegen’s growing baby bump is giving her a little drama! On Wednesday, the Cravings author shared an update on the status of her and John Legend’s baby – and how much things have changed since she got pregnant. “I have lived the life of a spoiled...
John Wayne’s Only Horror Movie Bored Critics to Tears
Actor John Wayne starred in only 1 horror movie over the course of his long-running career, but it didn't land much of an impact with critics.
ETOnline.com
How The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Was Turned Into Haunted Houses at Universal Studios (Exclusive)
The Weeknd is joining the likes of Michael Myers and Dracula at Halloween Horror Nights, where "Blinding Lights," "Heartless" and other chart-toppers drown out the screams from park guests in The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare. To get all the behind-the-scenes details, ET spoke with John Murdy, executive producer of HHN...
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Hilariously Reacts to Getting Hit With a Bottle at Chicago Concert
Harry Styles is nearing the end of his Love On Tour pitstop in Chicago, and it's apparent that even a bottle-throwing incident isn't going to dampen his mood or his view of the Windy City. The "As It Was" singer was in the middle of his performance Friday night at...
ETOnline.com
Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 3’ Dream Casting Includes Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and More
Your prayers have been answered, Sister Act fans! Not only is Whoopi Goldberg certain that a third installment will happen -- she's already drafting up her dream cast!. During an appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God, the 66-year-old actress shared that she has a list of people she would love to see come in to join the cast for Sister Act 3, including Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and "the girl with the chest. What's her name?"
