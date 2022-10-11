ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams pound Elkin, retain Battle of the Bridge trophy Falcons rally, squeak past North Surry in homecoming shootou...

 3 days ago
BOONVILLE — Starmount successfully defended its Battle of the Bridge trophy in a dominating 53-0 win over Elkin on Friday night.

TOAST —Things looked grim for Forbush late in the third quarter of Thursday night’s football game. The Falcons had just lost their starting quarterback, turned the ball over on downs in the red zone and watched North Surry go up two scores on the ensuing drive. Then Regan Ramey took over. The senior put the Falcons on his back, with a big assist from his offensive line, to rally Forbush to a 42-41 win over the Greyhounds on homecoming at Charles A. Adkins Stadium.

Mount Airy took sole possession of the Northwest 1A Conference’s top spot with a 43-7 victory over Starmount on Sept. 29.

KING – Oddly enough North Stokes first home game of the season, and its annual homecoming game, happened to be held at rival West Stokes on Friday against Northwest 1A opponent Starmount, due to the Vikings’ track still being installed at the school.

MILLERS CREEK — The Forbush football team broke into the win column for the first time this season in dramatic fashion on Friday night.

The Forbush and Elkin girl’s tennis teams stepped out of their respective conferences on Thursday afternoon with a good opportunity to build some momentum heading into the second half of league action.

BOONVILLE — Cody Cook, Starmount’s head boys soccer coach, has always worried when his Rams face Elkin on the soccer pitch because he know it’s always a hotly-contested match.

BOONVILLE — As the Northwest 1A Conference volleyball schedule hits the midway point, Starmount and East Wilkes find themselves in a similar spot — right in the middle of the standings.

BOONVILLE — After a slow start to the fall season, the East Wilkes girl’s tennis team is starting to find its footing.

The Forbush and Starmount football teams closed out the non-conference portions of their respective schedules with home losses on Friday night.

DOBSON — Runners from the East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount cross country teams took part in a meet at Fisher River Park last Thursday and saw plenty of solid finishes.

The Lady Elks of Elkin High School travelled just nine miles to Boonville on Thursday, Sept. 8 to face off on the volleyball court with their rivals, the Lady Rams of Starmount High School. Both teams have faced some tough challenges with non-conference games, and both were looking for a win in this early conference match-up. Although each set was intense, the ...

