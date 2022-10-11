ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man found guilty in cold case homicide

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfSg9_0iV361IH00

A Buffalo jury found a man guilty of one count of murder in the second degree after three hours of deliberation Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1978, John M. Sauberan of Buffalo entered the victim's home and stabbed 19-year-old Linda Tschari multiple times, causing her death

Tschari's brother went to check on the victim later that day and found her deceased in the living room.

Sauberan was eventually linked to the crime through DNA evidence after his profile was uploaded to a national database after being convicted of a crime in another state.

No evidence was found that Sauberan was known to the victim.

Sauberan, who is 63 years old, will face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison during his sentencing on Dec. 13, 2022.

Comments / 7

Gold
3d ago

Amazing ! I LOVE when they solve cold cases. What a horrible feeling as a loved one to just not know and wonder who is out there that harmed their loved one

Reply
2
Jillette
3d ago

I hope this gives some type of closure to the victim's family. Prayers sent for them 🙏

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Fatal stabbing under investigation at UB's North Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo's campus police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Friday night. According to university police, they received a call about a man with a chest wound around 7:30 p.m. on Moody Terrace Roadway near the Ellicott Complex on the University's North Campus. The...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
DUNKIRK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

Jury finds defendant guilty of murder in cold case homicide

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn on Tuesday announced a jury found 63-year-old John M. Sauberan of Buffalo guilty of one count of murder in the second degree (class “A-I” felony). Jurors rendered a decision in the afternoon after three hours of deliberation following a five-day trial, convicting the defendant of the only charge in the indictment against him.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Cold Case#Dna#Prison#Violent Crime
wutv29.com

Manhunt for Adam Bennefield ends, community relieved

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The manhunt is now over, Buffalo police say with the help of U.S. Marshals Service, they have Adam Bennefield of Cheektowaga in custody. He was wanted in connected with the October 5th homicide of Keaira Hudson. Bennefield was arraigned this afternoon on one count of second-degree murder...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man learned his fate for his role in a cocaine conspiracy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Louis Gilbert was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Between […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnynewsnow.com

FBI, Jamestown Police Seize Drugs and Several Weapons In Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The FBI, alongside Jamestown Police, sized drugs and several weapons following a raid on the city’s southside. Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, and partners, raided 250 Schuyler Street apartment number 10. 36-year-old Vaughn Grant, police...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man shot in the foot, police investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Homeless Chautauqua Inmate Charged with Theft/ Mischief

A homeless inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail was charged after multiple incidents this week. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Dallas Morris with petit larceny on Sunday after he allegedly stole from the jail medical office on Sunday. Morris was also charged with criminal mischief...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy