Antigo, WI

Book Bulletin

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Antigo Public Library

Recent Releases

Fiction

“The Thread Collectors” by Shauna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman

“Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

“The Two Lives of Sara” by Catherine Adel West

“Still My Forever” by Kim Vogel Sawyer

“Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult

“Other Birds” by Sarah Addison Allen

Mystery and Suspense

“Back to the Garden” by Laurie R. King

“Captive” by Iris Johansen

“The Map in the Attic” by Jolyn Sharp

“The Package” by Sharon Dunn

“Letters in the Attic” by DeAnna Julie Dodson

Large Print

“Captive” by Iris Johansen

“The Orchard” by Beverly Lewis

“Blowback” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois

Nonficton

“A Beginner’s Guide to House Plants: Create Beautiful and Healthy Green Spaces in Your Home” by Ryusuke Sakaino

“Taste of Home Christmas 2022”

“A Haunted Story of Invisible Women: the Stories of America’s Ghosts” by LeaAnna Renee Hieber and Andrea Janes

“The Golden Girls Cookbook” by Christopher Styler

“Stan Lee: A Life” by Bob Batchelor

Books on CD

“The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas” by James Patterson and Tad Safran

“Treasure State” by C.J. Box

“The Littlest Library” by Poppy Alexander

“Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks

“Endless Summer” by Elin Hilderbrand

DVDs

“Superman and Lois” Season 2

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

“The Forgiven”

The Antigo Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

