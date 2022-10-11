Read full article on original website
Only the Smartest (and Most Foolish) Investors Own Bitcoin: Bank of Canada
A Bank of Canada survey showed that average literacy investors were the least likely to buy Bitcoin. A new report from the Bank of Canada has unearthed some intriguing facts about the state of Bitcoin ownership across the country. The report found that about 13% of Canadians owned Bitcoin in...
Binance Pool Unveils $500M Lending Project to Support Bitcoin Mining Industry
Binance believes the move will help maintain a healthy digital asset ecosystem. With the bear market taking a heavy toll on the crypto mining industry, Binance has announced a new lending project. The development follows the founder of Bitmain, Jihan Wu’s announcement of establishing a $250 million fund to purchase...
Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run Will Start in 2023 According to Bitwise CEO
Hunter Horsley joined the list of people who think the best time to invest in bitcoin is during the ongoing crypto winter. Hunter Horsley – CEO of the technology solutions provider Bitwise – believes bear markets are a great period when investors could increase their exposure to bitcoin.
Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster Towards $20K, Inflation Numbers, and Google’s Foray into Crypto: This Week’s Recap
The past week saw the total cryptocurrency market lost about $30 billion in the past seven days, where most of the action took place yesterday. This was somewhat expected, given the US Bureau of Labor Statistics published the CPI numbers then. Let’s dive in. Bitcoin spent the majority of...
Erth Points Trading on P2B
The world’s first evolved cryptocurrency with a genuinely productive global use has successfully completed several test projects and is poised to take its native Australia by storm. And with the third La Nina weather event in a row announced for the region – and the increasing concern about Bitcoin’s environmental impact – it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Michael Saylor’s Wish for Bitcoin Accounting Changes Has Arrived
Institutional holders of Bitcoin will be able to mark up the value of their holdings within their earnings statements when the coin’s price goes up. The Bitcoin-loving billionaire Michael Saylor has spent months pushing for rule changes surrounding cryptocurrencies and their accounting procedures. On Wednesday, was finally granted his wish.
ETH Dips Below $1,200 and Recovers Amid Massive Recent Volatility, What’s Next? (ETH Price Analysis)
After a lengthy period of defending the $1200, Ethereum momentarily fell below this level, followed by a quick recovery to $1,343. This price action highlights the significance of demand below the $1200 support level. Technical Analysis. The Daily Chart:. At the time of writing, the market has recovered from the...
Valkyrie Funds to Liquidate Bitcoin-Focused Investment Vehicle
Liquidation of the fund will take place at the end of October. The leading crypto asset manager Valkyrie Funds, is all set to liquidate one of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) it manages. The soon-to-be-delisted fund, under the ticker VBB, was first launched in December 2021 and granted exposure to the...
BTC Eyes $20K After Dropping to 3-Week Low Amid CPI-Induced Volatility (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap briefly dipped below $900 billion yesterday, but today’s gains have helped it reclaim that line. Bitcoin went through a rollercoaster of a trading day, dumping to just over $18,000 before shooting back up to $20,000. Most altcoins are well in the green on a daily...
Bitcoin Dips to $18K on CPI Data, Here Are The Targets if Selling Continues (BTC Price Analysis)
Today, BTC went through some massive volatility. Accordingly, the trading volume on Binance increased exponentially. The price is struggling to hold above the $18K level, and the potential for further correction is causing fear across the market. Technical Analysis. The Daily Chart:. On the daily chart, Bitcoin is trading slightly...
Deflationary: Ethereum Supply Declines by 5,500 ETH in Five Days
Ethereum has been deflationary in the past five days, and the total supply declined by about 5,500 ETH Since October 8th. The Merge marked Ethereum’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm, and one of the most drastic changes this introduced was related to ETH’s supply dynamics. Since ETH...
Justin Sun Says He’s One of the Biggest Holders of Huobi Token (HT)
TRON’s Founder – Justin Sun – said he started purchasing HT in 2013 and is currently among the largest holders of the asset. The Chinese entrepreneur and Founder of TRON Foundation – Justin Sun – claimed he holds “tens of millions” of Huobi Tokens.
Social Security Gets 8% Boost: Why Millennials are Turning to Crypto (Opinion)
Due to high running inflation, Social Security is getting its biggest COLA in 40 years. Meanwhile, Millennials are due to inherit $73 trillion in wealth. They are less interested in stocks and turning to crypto. Consumer price inflation has clocked in above 8% in the latest CPI print. Consumer inflation...
Metamask to let U.S. Users Buy Cryptocurrencies Directly From Their Bank Accounts
Now Metamask users in the US will have an easier way to purchase their crypto thanks to its integration with ACH. Metamask continues to push for leadership in the cryptocurrency wallet industry, offering new tools that make it easier for its users to purchase crypto. On October 13, Sardine, a...
Massive Bitcoin Volatility as US Inflation Clocks in at 8.2%
The cryptocurrency market is going through enhanced volatility as US inflation numbers are in. Perhaps somewhat expected, the volatility has returned to the cryptocurrency market, albeit event-driven. The ongoing turbulence is caused because the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics released the CPI numbers. CPI stands for Consumer Price Index,...
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Now Holds Zero Commercial Paper
Tether has fully replaced its commercial paper holdings with U.S. Treasury bills. Stablecoin issuer Tether has revealed that it now holds zero commercial paper after months of gradually reducing its commercial debt holdings for its reserve assets. The development comes less than two weeks after the company announced that it...
Cardano (ADA) Tumbles 9% as Crypto Suffers Another Red Day: Market Watch
Cardano tumbled by almost 9% in the past 24 hours as the broader crypto market marks yet another day in red. The cryptocurrency market went through yet another day in red, losing around $12 billion of its total capitalization. This comes as Bitcoin is struggling to maintain its price above $19,000, whereas major altcoins tumble.
Here’s Why Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Wants to Sell 2% of His Company Stake
Brian Armstrong said he plans to be the CEO of the exchange for a very long time. The CEO of the US-based crypto giant said he wants to sell 2% of his entire stake in the company throughout the next several months. His intentions are to use that capital to...
$575 Million Worth of BNB Burnt by Binance
The world’s largest crypto exchange continues to burn BNB tokens as scheduled. The latest – 21st – quarterly BNB burn saw more than 2 million coins removed from circulation. In terms of USD value at the time of the event, this token burn was worth roughly $575...
Weeks Before Replacing its Top Executives, NYDIG Dismissed 30% of its Workforce (Report)
NYDIG supposedly dismissed 110 people, approximately 30% of its total manpower. New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) – an investment management firm that offers a wide variety of bitcoin services – reportedly laid off around one-third of its staff in September. Not long ago, it announced the departure...
