cryptopotato.com

Only the Smartest (and Most Foolish) Investors Own Bitcoin: Bank of Canada

A Bank of Canada survey showed that average literacy investors were the least likely to buy Bitcoin. A new report from the Bank of Canada has unearthed some intriguing facts about the state of Bitcoin ownership across the country. The report found that about 13% of Canadians owned Bitcoin in...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Binance Pool Unveils $500M Lending Project to Support Bitcoin Mining Industry

Binance believes the move will help maintain a healthy digital asset ecosystem. With the bear market taking a heavy toll on the crypto mining industry, Binance has announced a new lending project. The development follows the founder of Bitmain, Jihan Wu’s announcement of establishing a $250 million fund to purchase...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run Will Start in 2023 According to Bitwise CEO

Hunter Horsley joined the list of people who think the best time to invest in bitcoin is during the ongoing crypto winter. Hunter Horsley – CEO of the technology solutions provider Bitwise – believes bear markets are a great period when investors could increase their exposure to bitcoin.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Erth Points Trading on P2B

The world’s first evolved cryptocurrency with a genuinely productive global use has successfully completed several test projects and is poised to take its native Australia by storm. And with the third La Nina weather event in a row announced for the region – and the increasing concern about Bitcoin’s environmental impact – it couldn’t have come at a better time.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopotato.com

Michael Saylor’s Wish for Bitcoin Accounting Changes Has Arrived

Institutional holders of Bitcoin will be able to mark up the value of their holdings within their earnings statements when the coin’s price goes up. The Bitcoin-loving billionaire Michael Saylor has spent months pushing for rule changes surrounding cryptocurrencies and their accounting procedures. On Wednesday, was finally granted his wish.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Valkyrie Funds to Liquidate Bitcoin-Focused Investment Vehicle

Liquidation of the fund will take place at the end of October. The leading crypto asset manager Valkyrie Funds, is all set to liquidate one of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) it manages. The soon-to-be-delisted fund, under the ticker VBB, was first launched in December 2021 and granted exposure to the...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Deflationary: Ethereum Supply Declines by 5,500 ETH in Five Days

Ethereum has been deflationary in the past five days, and the total supply declined by about 5,500 ETH Since October 8th. The Merge marked Ethereum’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm, and one of the most drastic changes this introduced was related to ETH’s supply dynamics. Since ETH...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopotato.com

Massive Bitcoin Volatility as US Inflation Clocks in at 8.2%

The cryptocurrency market is going through enhanced volatility as US inflation numbers are in. Perhaps somewhat expected, the volatility has returned to the cryptocurrency market, albeit event-driven. The ongoing turbulence is caused because the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics released the CPI numbers. CPI stands for Consumer Price Index,...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Stablecoin Issuer Tether Now Holds Zero Commercial Paper

Tether has fully replaced its commercial paper holdings with U.S. Treasury bills. Stablecoin issuer Tether has revealed that it now holds zero commercial paper after months of gradually reducing its commercial debt holdings for its reserve assets. The development comes less than two weeks after the company announced that it...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Cardano (ADA) Tumbles 9% as Crypto Suffers Another Red Day: Market Watch

Cardano tumbled by almost 9% in the past 24 hours as the broader crypto market marks yet another day in red. The cryptocurrency market went through yet another day in red, losing around $12 billion of its total capitalization. This comes as Bitcoin is struggling to maintain its price above $19,000, whereas major altcoins tumble.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

$575 Million Worth of BNB Burnt by Binance

The world’s largest crypto exchange continues to burn BNB tokens as scheduled. The latest – 21st – quarterly BNB burn saw more than 2 million coins removed from circulation. In terms of USD value at the time of the event, this token burn was worth roughly $575...
STOCKS

