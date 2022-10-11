ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Wilson: Proposition 469 benefits Apache Junction and all of Pinal County

Apache Junction, like the rest of Pinal County, is in desperate need of new roads and freeways.

The original transportation plan was approved by voters in 2017 along with the sales tax to pay for it.

Unfortunately, that tax was invalidated by the Arizona Supreme Court. Proposition 469 simply revises the verbiage that was approved in 2017. It does not increase the tax rate.

As mayor of Apache Junction, I am proud to say our city and Pinal County are great places to live and work. However, traffic congestion is going from bad to worse and it is eroding our quality of life.

That congestion also is a threat to public safety as traffic jams can slow down first responders.

Whether you are headed to work, driving the kids to soccer practice, or traveling to visit your grandchildren, you deserve the transportation infrastructure that gets you where you need to go without endless delays. I supported this plan in 2017 and am proud to do so again, serving as the treasurer of the committee that seeks its passage.

Please vote yes on Proposition 469.

Comments / 0

