The Curtiss Mansion
The Pueblo Revival style mansion was constructed in 1925 by aviation pioneer Glenn Curtiss, developer of Miami Springs, Hialeah and Opa-locka. Curtiss lived at the large, two-story residence with his wife, Lena Curtiss, until his death in 1930. Mrs. Curtiss referred to the mansion as “Dar-Err-Aha,” which means “House of Happiness.”
What Mental Health Problems Commonly Occur in Children?
CIMA Medical Center in Miami Springs shares some of their best tips on how to recognize and determine what mental health problems afflict children. Depression affects more children and young people today than in the last few decades. Teenagers are more likely to experience depression than young children. Self-harm is...
