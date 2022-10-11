Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Former Louisville detective could face years in federal prison in cyberstalking case
A former Louisville Metro Police Department detective is possibly facing years in federal prison when he is sentenced next week for cyberstalking after using his law enforcement access to a database to obtain information about them to steal sexually explicit photos and videos.
Wave 3
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?. The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods working?. Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change;...
Wave 3
Suspect in double homicide arraigned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bond of $1 million cash has been set for a man arrested for the shooting deaths of two people. A not guilty plea was entered for Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, during his arraignment. Wade is accuded of firing the shots that killed Edward Lamont...
Ex-officer involved in fatal David McAtee raid pleads guilty in federal court
A Louisville Metro Police officer fired in February pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday afternoon in exchange for avoiding jail time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Homicide suspect indicted, arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man indicted on complicity to murder and complicity to assault charges in connection with a shooting has been arrested. The indictment against Anthony Thomas Taylor, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was returned by the October Jefferson County Grand Jury. Taylor is charged with murder for the...
Wave 3
Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media
CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carroll County man has been arrested on charges that he abused a two-year-old child and posted a recording of the abuse on a social media platform. Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 19.
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
wdrb.com
Louisville police charge several with murder this week as homicide rate remains below record 2021 level
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police made several arrests this week in connection to homicides across the city. Four people were arrested for murders so far this month: two of them from cases in February, another from August and a fourth from September:. Paul Wade, 31, faced a judge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
Court date for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with blocking 2nd Street Bridge in 2020 pushed back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The court date for those charged while protesting in wake of Breonna Taylor’s death has been pushed back to November. A group of protesters blocked the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge in 2020 and hung a banner with Taylor’s portrait with a line reading, “They tried to bury me, but they didn’t know I was a seed.”
Wave 3
Convicted felon charged in Russell neighborhood double homicide from September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened last month in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Man arrested for reportedly kidnapping man in Little Caesars parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man allegedly forced another man into his car in a Little Caesars parking lot, drove him to a park and left him there. According to court documents, Rudolph Yearby forced the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint, drove him to another location and stole his cash by 'force.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LMPD makes arrest in connection to Shively murder nearly eight months later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly eight months after a man was shot to death in Louisville, a man is now arrested and charged for the murder. 25-year-old Anthony Taylor was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Louisville Metro Homicide detectives and Kentucky Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, according to a press release.
wdrb.com
Suspect accused of kidnapping man walking out of Louisville Little Caesars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody days after he kidnapped another man as he was walking out of a Little Caesars. According to court documents, 45-year-old Rudolph Yearby was arrested Wednesday. Police said the incident took place on Monday, Oct. 3, at the Little...
LMPD: Man struck by car, killed on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was hit by a car around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Preston Highway. Fifth Division officers said their preliminary reports indicate that a man was...
Wave 3
LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
wdrb.com
Breonna Taylor's family appears on 'Red Table Talk' as former LMPD officer ups fight to get job back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Breonna Taylor's family and boyfriend were interviewed together talking about the night Louisville Metro Police officers killed her in a raid. Taylor's loved ones appeared on the Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk." It began with host Jada Pinket Smith asking the...
Wave 3
Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
Wave 3
Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 26-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Jeffersontown has been identified. Jermaine Wolo died from a gunshot wound injury at the 3000 block of Tree Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Officers were called to the scene of...
Comments / 0