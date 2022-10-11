ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

radioplusinfo.com

10-15-22 fundraiser for mastectomy patients

A fundraiser is being held in Fond du Lac this weekend to help breast cancer mastectomy patients. Breast cancer survivor Karen Jo Dobyns is organizing the sixth annual Bags for Bags Plus Scarves fundraiser. All of the money raised from the sale of donated scarves and purses goes toward the purchase of a necessities bag with personal care items for mastectomy patients. Dobyns says over the years the event has raised more than $50,000. The event started Friday and continues through Sunday at the First Weber Office on South Main Street, across the street from Gilles Drive-In.
FOND DU LAC, WI
whbl.com

Trick or Treating in the City of Sheboygan to take place on Halloween Night

A holiday beloved by kids and adults – Halloween – will soon be upon us, with every city having their own dates and times for the annual Trick-or-Treat festivities. This year, the city of Sheboygan will be hosting their Trick-or-Treating on Halloween itself, a unique decision as October 31st falls on a Monday this year.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

City Of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Explorer Open House Oct. 18

Are you a high school student interested in a career in Fire and/or EMS? Come to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Explorer Program Open House & Signup Event being held on October 18th, 2022 at 6:00pm at Station 1 – 815 S. Main St. This opportunity is for...
FOND DU LAC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family in medical crisis loses home to fire

A town hall forum lets voters talk about the issues that are driving them to vote on November 8. Southern Brown County bridge gets promise of funding. 54 years after the bridge was first proposed, a governor finally put it in the state budget. Coats for Kids campaign reaches halfway...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
OSHKOSH, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-15-22 product recall

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for various packaged foods purchased on or before Oct. 12, 2022. The affected products, which carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293, include 18 products.:. Potato Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages. Beef Stroganoff, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb....
RIO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-14-22 envision greater fdl backs school referendums

Envision Greater Fond du Lac is on record supporting two school referendums that will appear on the November ballot. The Envision Board of directors has voted to endorse a North Fond du Lac School District building referendum, and a $55 million Moraine Park Technical College building referendum. Envision president Sadie Vander Velde says MPTC programs are developed based on the needs of local employers. The MPTC referendum asks voters for permission to borrow money to pay for four major projects including renovating the manufacturing and trade center and health services and nursing wing in Fond du Lac, a remodeling project at the West Bend campus and a regional fire training center.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run

The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released

The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

LIVE: Tornado warning issued for Waukesha and Jefferson counties

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a. Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Johnson Creek, or near...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

