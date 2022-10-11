A fundraiser is being held in Fond du Lac this weekend to help breast cancer mastectomy patients. Breast cancer survivor Karen Jo Dobyns is organizing the sixth annual Bags for Bags Plus Scarves fundraiser. All of the money raised from the sale of donated scarves and purses goes toward the purchase of a necessities bag with personal care items for mastectomy patients. Dobyns says over the years the event has raised more than $50,000. The event started Friday and continues through Sunday at the First Weber Office on South Main Street, across the street from Gilles Drive-In.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO