Raleigh, NC

Boston 25 News WFXT

South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court

PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
South Carolina State
WRAL News

In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Cary police chief responds to gun being fired at Cary High School

Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom. Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Friday's Mega Millions drawing produces $1 million win in North Carolina

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Wayne County convenience store won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. Highway 70 West in Goldsboro. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Durham tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fake returns, feds say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham tax preparer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of aiding and assisting the filing of false returns, prosecutors say. Amanda Caldwell entered her plea Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. She faces up to three years in prison Feb. 22 when she is sentenced by District Court Judge Thomas D. Schroeder in Winston-Salem.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, in shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer, in a shooting in east Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Police searched door-to-door in the Hedingham neighborhood and along the Neuse River Trail for hours before containing the suspect in an area off Old Milburnie Road. Around 9:40, Raleigh police said that suspect was in custody and would be taken to WakeMed. They did not identify the person or say what, if any, injuries the person had.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

