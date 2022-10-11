Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames Tuliano
Related
HBCU President Accuses South Carolina Cops Of Racial Profiling For Searching Students’ Bus
Shaw University President Paulette Dillard accused Spartanburg County deputies of racial profiling for stopping the HBCU's bus in South Carolina. The post HBCU President Accuses South Carolina Cops Of Racial Profiling For Searching Students’ Bus appeared first on NewsOne.
South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court
PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
Police: White, male juvenile killed 5 in North Carolina
An off-duty police officer was among those killed, said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.
WYFF4.com
13-year-old South Carolina girl dies in ATV crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen died in an ATV crash in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said Emma Lyko, 13, died about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the scene of the crash on Clark Avenue in Greer. Her cause of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
WRAL
Cary police chief responds to gun being fired at Cary High School
Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom. Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom.
Loaded rifle, marijuana seized from student's car in high school parking lot
ERWIN, N.C. — Police officers on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old after seizing a loaded rifle and marijuana from his car, which was parked in the student lot at Triton High School. A school resource officer was investigating a blue Ford Fusion in the parking lot at 215 Maynard Lake...
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shaw University ‘outraged’ by South Carolina traffic stop perceived to be targeting Black students
A North Carolina university president said she was "outraged" by a traffic stop in Spartanburg County which she claimed was targeting Black students.
WRAL
'We're all hurting:' East Raleigh residents on edge after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hedingham is a residential area of single family and town homes and a golf club along the eastern edge of the City of Raleigh. The entrance was lined with flowers Friday, piled up in tribute to families whose lives have turned upside down. As the sun...
WRAL
Friday's Mega Millions drawing produces $1 million win in North Carolina
Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Wayne County convenience store won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. Highway 70 West in Goldsboro. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
WRAL
Man killed crossing driveway near Raleigh middle school in hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking near a Raleigh school was killed on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle. Police responded to a "person down" call on Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School just after 7 a.m. Faramarz Zeinahvazi, 76, was walking northbound on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
WRAL
Multiple vigils planned after mass shooting in east Raleigh Hedingham neighborhood
The Hedingham community will come together Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember those killed in a mass shooting in the neighborhood. The Hedingham community will come together Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember those killed in a mass shooting in the neighborhood.
Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
cbs17
Durham tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fake returns, feds say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham tax preparer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of aiding and assisting the filing of false returns, prosecutors say. Amanda Caldwell entered her plea Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. She faces up to three years in prison Feb. 22 when she is sentenced by District Court Judge Thomas D. Schroeder in Winston-Salem.
WRAL
Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, in shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer, in a shooting in east Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Police searched door-to-door in the Hedingham neighborhood and along the Neuse River Trail for hours before containing the suspect in an area off Old Milburnie Road. Around 9:40, Raleigh police said that suspect was in custody and would be taken to WakeMed. They did not identify the person or say what, if any, injuries the person had.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
WRAL
Recapping Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin's comments on deadly shooting
WRAL reporter Aaron Thomas recapped what Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said about a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon in east Raleigh. Five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer. WRAL reporter Aaron Thomas recapped what Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said about a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon in...
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood
An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood. An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
Comments / 4