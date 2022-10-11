Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
desotocountynews.com
Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant
Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
actionnews5.com
Suspect in 10-year-old’s murder given $2M bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 21-year-old charged in the murder of a 10-year-old and an adult is being held on a $2 million bond. Allante McAbee is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. According to a police affidavit, McAbee told police he got into an argument with a woman...
One killed in Binghampton shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened on Mimosa Avenue near Carpenter Street Friday night. Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, there is no information regarding possible suspects or motives. Anyone with information on this shooting is […]
17 guns, hundreds of pills found during search: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after detectives found nearly 20 guns and hundreds of pills during a search at his home. Michael Fleming, 61, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Court documents say detectives with the Shelby County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at Fleming’s home on Clearpool Circle Road […]
actionnews5.com
Arrest made in string of Midtown robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police made an arrest in a string of robberies in Midtown. The first happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Young Avenue. Victims told police four men pulled up in a white SUV with guns, robbing two people. The victims say they were ordered to get on...
Police chase ends with 1 dead, 5 others injured and 2 MPD officers relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and five others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash at Kirby Parkway and Raines Road. The crash happened Friday around 10 a.m. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), one person was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the investigation...
VIDEO: Suspect running from shooting in broad daylight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video they hope will help them will help identify the man responsible for a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood. MPD has not identified the victim but said they got into a fight with the suspect right before the shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood Monday afternoon. […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 killed, 3 injured including juveniles in car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening. According to police, one person was found dead. The crash happened on Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue. Two juveniles were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition, said MPD. One adult was taken to Regional...
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for armed suspect in dollar store robbery, neighbors say store no longer safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Hickory Hill Family Dollar store at gunpoint on Wednesday. Police say that just before 1 p.m., the suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded cash from the register along with Newport cigarettes. Once officers arrived,...
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
actionnews5.com
69-year-old suspect in Park Ave. homicide arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody one week after a deadly shooting took place outside a home on Park Avenue. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at Park Avenue and Prescott Road, where they located a man lying in a driveway, bleeding from the head.
actionnews5.com
Police identify suspect charged in deadly shooting involving 10-year-old victim
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified the suspect charged with the shooting deaths of one adult and a 10-year-old girl that took place in northeast Memphis earlier in the morning. A second adult is in the hospital in critical condition. Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts...
Suspect in deadly Orange Mound shooting captured
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted for murder has been arrested and new details have been released following the shooting death of a man in Orange Mound last week. Rickey London, 69, is charged with second-degree murder. According to an affidavit, officers found the victim, identified as Robert Brown, dead in the driveway of a home […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis police investigate string of robberies in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police investigates a string of robberies in Midtown that they believe are connected. A witness who caught the potential suspect on his home surveillance said he’s frustrated with how bold criminals have become. “I know my neighbors were out, it was a beautiful day,...
actionnews5.com
New road permanently replaces old road in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett road will close permanently, and a new road will take its place starting soon. Bartlett Police Department notified residents about Old Brownsville Road from SR-14 to Kirby Whitten Road closing. Starting Oct. 19, New Brownsville Road will open permanently as the East/West corridor to...
Victim won’t replace stolen items, afraid thieves will come back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jarvis Cook says two weeks after someone broke into his Southeast Memphis Apartment, he still doesn’t feel safe inside his own home. Cook said last month, crooks pried open his apartment door, ransacked the place, and left with two 55-inch televisions and some jewelry. “It’s very disappointing,” said Cook. “I’m out here […]
Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges. Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
actionnews5.com
Arrest made in multiple car burglaries at Midtown Huey’s
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a multiple-car theft at Huey’s restaurant parking lot in early September. According to the affidavit, the suspect broke one car and stole a backpack containing lottery tickets, Nike slides worth $470, and more. In the second car, the suspect stole, sunglasses...
actionnews5.com
2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Police officers are off the job after a fatal crash Friday morning. One person was killed and five others were injured in the crash, which came as MPD was attempting to stop a Dodge Avenger. Police laid down stop sticks to disable the Avenger,...
