Washington Examiner

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
North Carolina State
WRAL News

'The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh:' Data shows 17 mass shootings in NC so far this year

Congress has defined a "mass killing" as three or more killings in a single incident that occur in a public place. It is a definition written into U.S. law in 2013. While there is no similar shared understanding of a "mass shooting" across law enforcement agencies, the media and the public, there is little doubt that the deaths of five people and injuries to several others on Thursday in Raleigh qualify.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Editorial: Tribute to Judge Lee's life, implement Leandro plan for quality schools to all NC students

The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. The silence from North Carolina’s leaders on the untimely passing of state Superior Court Judge David Lee – particularly those in the General Assembly – is loud affirmation of his hard work on behalf of the children of North Carolina and his determination that they get the quality of education the people of the state promise them.
MONROE, NC
neusenews.com

North Carolina Community Foundation completes grantmaking from COVID relief fund; nearly $5.5 million provided to NC nonprofits

The North Carolina Community Foundation has completed its 2022 round of grantmaking from its COVID-19 relief fund, with another $1.25 million distributed to assist nonprofit organizations that were impacted by revenue loss and increased demand for services because of the pandemic. Thirty-three grants were issued to nonprofits recently through the...
CHARITIES
WRAL News

North Carolina State Fair taste test: Rattlesnake corn dog

RALEIGH, N.C. — When the North Carolina State Fair unveiled its list of new food this year, one of the most talked about items was the rattlesnake corn dog. Maybe it was because of all the snakes in the news this year or maybe it was just our odd fasciation with exotic meat. (I did eat a tarantula a few years ago)
WRAL News

Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose...
PARKLAND, FL
