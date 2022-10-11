Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details; Social Security raises; kamikaze drone strikes in Kyiv
Today is Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Listen now and subscribe: Apple...
The Independent
Trump news – live: Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give shares to Melania, as video shows Stone threat
Donald Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give their shares to former First Lady Melania Trump. Mr Trump called Will Wilkerson, an executive at Trump Media & Technology Group, last October and made the request, according to The Washington Post. Mr Wilkerson told The Post that he told Mr Trump that “the gift would have meant a huge tax bill he couldn’t pay”. “Trump didn’t care. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do’,” Mr Wilkerson told the paper.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s response to a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the events of the January 6 Capitol riot...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Gunmen kill 11 Russian soldiers, wound 15 at firing range
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops stationed at a Russian military firing range on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Associated Press reported that the two soldiers were killed in the exchange, which occurred in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia.
North Platte Telegraph
Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served
A Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description.
North Platte Telegraph
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
North Platte Telegraph
No jail time for Cuba Gooding Jr. in forcible touching case
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April. Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding has stayed...
Insider
Iraq war veteran who volunteered to fight with Ukrainian military dies after recent Russian attack, reports say
"He was always willing to help. He was a hard worker, and he certainly cared about his family," Dane Patridge's father told WaPo.
Fox News
Obama takes shot at cancel culture, calls Dems Buzzkills: 'walking on eggshells'
Former President Barack Obama suggested in a podcast appearance that Democrats can sometimes be a "buzkill" and warned against "walking on eggshells."
PA Christmas tree selected for Biden White House lawn
A Pennsylvania farm will have one of its best trees at the White House this Christmas after repeat success in Christmas tree competitions. The award winning farm, Paul and Pam Shealer's Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Schulkill County, received a visit from White House staff, members of the National Christmas Tree Association, and Pennsylvania's Agriculture Deputy Secretary to select the White House tree. The Shealers' farm won the 2020 PA...
North Platte Telegraph
Cop among 5 killed in N. Carolina shooting; Trump subpoena, new video highlight Jan. 6 hearing
Today is Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Oct....
AFP
Fire reported at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Fire and gunshots erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison on Saturday night, an Oslo-based rights group reported, as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Angry demonstrators took to streets across Iran again Saturday despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week.
North Platte Telegraph
Karen Dolan: Commonsense gun control is a winning message this election
Gun violence is a clear and present danger to the lives of Americans. Voters want candidates to address it. From horrific mass shootings to the slower but grislier toll of daily gun homicides, gun violence is an epidemic that killed more than 45,000 people in this country last year — an increase of 43% from the previous decade.
