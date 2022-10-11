ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give shares to Melania, as video shows Stone threat

Donald Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give their shares to former First Lady Melania Trump. Mr Trump called Will Wilkerson, an executive at Trump Media & Technology Group, last October and made the request, according to The Washington Post. Mr Wilkerson told The Post that he told Mr Trump that “the gift would have meant a huge tax bill he couldn’t pay”. “Trump didn’t care. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do’,” Mr Wilkerson told the paper.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s response to a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the events of the January 6 Capitol riot...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gunmen kill 11 Russian soldiers, wound 15 at firing range

Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops stationed at a Russian military firing range on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Associated Press reported that the two soldiers were killed in the exchange, which occurred in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
North Platte Telegraph

Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
FLORIDA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

No jail time for Cuba Gooding Jr. in forcible touching case

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April. Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding has stayed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Lansbury
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Donald Trump
NorthcentralPA.com

PA Christmas tree selected for Biden White House lawn

A Pennsylvania farm will have one of its best trees at the White House this Christmas after repeat success in Christmas tree competitions. The award winning farm, Paul and Pam Shealer's Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Schulkill County, received a visit from White House staff, members of the National Christmas Tree Association, and Pennsylvania's Agriculture Deputy Secretary to select the White House tree. The Shealers' farm won the 2020 PA...
POTUS
AFP

Fire reported at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests

Fire and gunshots erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison on Saturday night, an Oslo-based rights group reported, as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Angry demonstrators took to streets across Iran again Saturday despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week.
North Platte Telegraph

Karen Dolan: Commonsense gun control is a winning message this election

Gun violence is a clear and present danger to the lives of Americans. Voters want candidates to address it. From horrific mass shootings to the slower but grislier toll of daily gun homicides, gun violence is an epidemic that killed more than 45,000 people in this country last year — an increase of 43% from the previous decade.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy