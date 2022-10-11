Read full article on original website
Gabe G.
3d ago
Ounces should be under $100. The dispos were so expensive that I started to grow it myself and I’ve saved a ton of money. A natural medicine should be affordable.
Scott Peterson
3d ago
Michigan is heading to be the Walmart of Cannabis. only the biggest players will survive. Corruption like the politics in this state. All down to the cheapest they can grow. the best medicine in Michigan is grown by people like you and me.
Pflanzsamen
3d ago
Keep them small and independent so they actually compete to provide quality at the lowest price. Monopolies screw the consumer. We would prefer a thousand 1 man shops over a few shops conspiring to fix prices and prevent new shops. Eventually big destroys it for all by becoming a sponsor of politics.
