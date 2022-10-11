Update: Endangered Meridian man found in safe condition, Idaho State Police say

Update: Idaho State Police said on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon that 77-year-old Robert Trotter was located alive and is safe.

Below is the original story from Tuesday:

The Meridian Police Department is searching for a 77-year-old Idaho man who is considered an “endangered missing person.”

Robert Trotter was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday leaving Central Valley Baptist Church, according to a press release from the Meridian Police Department. He is described to be 220 pounds, 5 feet 8 inches with gray hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen driving a silver 2018 Jeep Renegade, police said. The Idaho license plate number is 001K1G.

An emergency alert was issued around 4 p.m. Tuesday with information about Trotter.

Cell phone records showed that Roberts’s last location near Horseshoe Bend or Banks around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the news release. He was wearing dark pants, a multi-colored wool jacket and glasses, according to a tweet from Idaho State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.