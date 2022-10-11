Read full article on original website
How Telemundo Deportes Is Bringing Thanksgiving to Qatar
How Telemundo Deportes is bringing Thanksgiving to Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Thanksgiving will be full of football this year. Not only does the NFL have three matchups in store. The original football will take center stage when World Cup matches are held on Turkey Day for the first time in history.
Can Novak Djokovic Play the 2023 Australian Open?
Playing the Australian Open arguably means more to Novak Djokovic than anyone else as the Serb has won the Grand Slam Down Under a record of nine times. In 2021, the tennis legend was unable to defend his title as his visa was revoked the night before the event after a 10-day legal process over his vaccination status against coronavirus.
Drake-OVO Collaborate on FC Barcelona Jersey Ahead of Real Madrid Clash
Drake is one of the world's biggest international music artists, and now his logo will be on display in front of the biggest stage in Spanish football. FC Barcelona have confirmed that their jerseys will feature OVO's silhouette of an owl, which is the logo of the Canadian rapper/singer’s brand, against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in their El Clásico match on Sunday.
