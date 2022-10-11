Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Input sought as Tahoe tourism management plan takes shape (Opinion)
Carol Chaplin, Tony Karwowski, Andy Chapman and Colleen Dalton / Guest column. Whether you are a longtime resident or new to the area, a business owner or part of the local workforce, you are invited to participate in one of four community workshops on Oct. 25-26 that will contribute to the creation of a Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan that is intended to work for the entire region.
Sierra Sun
Rocker Memorial Skatepark nears reality
TRUCKEE, Calif. — For roughly a decade, plans have been in place to build a new skatepark in Truckee. After years of work, fund raising, town council and planning commission meetings, the Rocker Memorial Skatepark is nearing a point where ground can be broke. “We are building it for...
Sierra Sun
Truckee Town Council approves winter microtransit pilot program
TRUCKEE, Calif. — After having success this summer with a microtransit pilot program, the Truckee Town Council on Tuesday approved extending it for winter. The Truckee TART Connect Summit Pilot Program was successful during the 73 days it operated this summer. From June 25 to Sept. 5, a total...
Sierra Sun
Library Loop: New resources for students
Truckee Tahoe Unified School District students now have access to free online tutoring. Through HelpNow, live real-time homework assistance is available 24 hours a day by laptop, tablet, or phone from qualified tutors familiar with state standards. Students can get immediate access without logging in. However, students can login using...
Sierra Sun
Entertainment: 27th Truckee River Day, Fair; Loaded lineup at CBC; Sierra Speaker Series
The Truckee River Watershed Council will be putting on a day of river, meadow, and wetland restoration from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to work side-by-side with volunteers to restore watershed, protect sensitive areas and plant native vegetation. Projects start at either 9 a.m. or 11...
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley resort hosting Oktoberfest event
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Resort at Squaw Creek is hosting its community Oktoberfest event to mark the start of the fall season from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the resorts outdoor pavilion. The event will feature multiple pop-up bars providing specialty Oktoberfest beer selections,...
Sierra Sun
4 candidates vie for 3 Town Council seats
TRUCKEE, Calif. — This November, three Truckee Town Councilmembers will be defending their seats in the election. Councilmembers Anna Klovstad, David Polivy and Jan Zabriskie are each hoping to hold their seats, while Planning Commissioner Suzie Tarney hopes to take one. Anna Klovstad. Klovstad was first elected in 2018...
Sierra Sun
Law Review: Porter’s Nov. 8 voting recommendations
Ballots for the Nov. 8 election have been mailed, and I am fielding inquiries from folks wondering when my annual election column will be published. Be careful what you wish for. This year we are combining in one column a few statewide matters with local elections and Measures. I skip...
Sierra Sun
CHP focusing on motorcycle safety
The California Highway Patrol is implementing a yearlong federal grant to help save lives and reduce the risk associated with riding a motorcycle. The goal of the Get Educated and Ride Safe grant is to decrease the number of motorcycle-involved crashes and victims through education and enforcement efforts across California through Sept. 30, 2023.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Bobby Minghini
700.47 80bive, “encker” Stin Blini was born in Snowshoe, West Virginia on June 24, 1986. He moved to South Lake Tahoe, California in 2004 to attend college and pursue his dream to become a professional snowboarder. Bobby lived to ride. He was a long-time athlete on the ISTC...
Sierra Sun
EAT This Week: Six Peaks Grille’s Dry Aged Ribeye
To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the Truckee-Tahoe region can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti
Across their lives, most leaders compile a long resume of accomplishments. But the truly great ones also inspire a long line of followers—who carry forward their values with enthusiasm and gratitude. On October 15th at 11am, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, we will remember the life of an outstanding man who has done both, The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti: beloved educator, Episcopal priest, and an adored husband and father. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Galilee Camp and Retreat Center camperships fund, named after Dave himself: https://www.galileetahoe.org/contribute/donate-online/
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Edmund Turner
R. Edmund Turner; beloved father, husband and friend passed away July 29, 2022 following a long battle with Lewy Body disease. He will long be remembered for his thirty plus years working for the Truckee-Tahoe Unified School District, most notably at North Tahoe High School, as a Teacher, Athletic Director and Vice Principle where he touched many lives. He was often seen around both Tahoe City and Squaw Valley, riding his bike and skiing with one leg. He always had a kind word or witty comeback, and he will be terribly missed by all who knew him. Celebration of Life memorial party to be held; 2:00pm October 15th at William Kent Beach, Tahoe City.
