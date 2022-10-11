R. Edmund Turner; beloved father, husband and friend passed away July 29, 2022 following a long battle with Lewy Body disease. He will long be remembered for his thirty plus years working for the Truckee-Tahoe Unified School District, most notably at North Tahoe High School, as a Teacher, Athletic Director and Vice Principle where he touched many lives. He was often seen around both Tahoe City and Squaw Valley, riding his bike and skiing with one leg. He always had a kind word or witty comeback, and he will be terribly missed by all who knew him. Celebration of Life memorial party to be held; 2:00pm October 15th at William Kent Beach, Tahoe City.

TAHOE CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO