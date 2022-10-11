choices matter and we shouldn't let someone that doesn't know or understand their own limitations. its shame on us if we elect a man this isn't only a risk to himself. (health wise) but, may do harm to PA with bad decisions.
Is that why he doesn’t say anything about the skyrocketing gas prices because he doesn’t understand
Its bad. we need to be wise and not just vote bec we are told one party is evil. Local laws matter. I wish he was mature enough to bow out respectfully. but, perhaps his ego won't let him. or the man doesn't understand his own limitations. as someone that works with people with disabilities. many take great risks and have almost no fear bec they just don't see their own limitations. This can be good as they take more risks that can lead to good or bad outcomes. as there is no reward without risk. BUT, the are also delusional and don't learn from mistakes or able to grow.
