Pennsylvania State

Greg
3d ago

choices matter and we shouldn't let someone that doesn't know or understand their own limitations. its shame on us if we elect a man this isn't only a risk to himself. (health wise) but, may do harm to PA with bad decisions.

Red and Green
3d ago

Is that why he doesn’t say anything about the skyrocketing gas prices because he doesn’t understand

Greg
3d ago

Its bad. we need to be wise and not just vote bec we are told one party is evil. Local laws matter. I wish he was mature enough to bow out respectfully. but, perhaps his ego won't let him. or the man doesn't understand his own limitations. as someone that works with people with disabilities. many take great risks and have almost no fear bec they just don't see their own limitations. This can be good as they take more risks that can lead to good or bad outcomes. as there is no reward without risk. BUT, the are also delusional and don't learn from mistakes or able to grow.

Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
