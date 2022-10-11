ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement

“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia’s voter registration system needs replacing

The technology that underpins Virginia’s election system has had problems for years but it still hasn’t been replaced. The latest symptom of the aging IT system came earlier this month. The glitch slowed down the delivery of 107,000 records from the Department of Motor Vehicles, giving local registrars a daunting workload at the last minute.
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

D.C. Council Prepares To Vote On Overhaul Of Criminal Code

A massive overhaul of D.C.’s outdated criminal code is nearing the legislative finish line. The rework of the city’s criminal code is the result of a decade of efforts from the D.C. Criminal Code Reform Commission, an independent body whose attorneys spent years researching and weighing how to write a clearer and more proportional criminal code. It’s a process that many cities across the country have already undergone – and experts have argued that D.C.’s revision is well overdue. It will advance to a vote in committee next week.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Top stories this week in Alexandria

This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
WJHL

Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA

DC Council set to approve sweeping criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON — A historic overhaul of the criminal code system in Washington, D.C. took a critical step forward Friday. City leaders announced DC Council will vote on sweeping changes to the way defendants are charged with crimes, and how the convicted are sentenced in the District. “D.C.’s criminal laws...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Unionization#Wamu#Senate#Winchester
WDBJ7.com

Governor Youngkin and Congressman Griffith announce new economic development projects in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9) announced Friday that eight new projects will be recommended for Virginia’s abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER), according to the governor’s team. The recommended projects include sites in Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, and Wise...
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
MARYLAND STATE
pelhamplus.com

Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges

On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSLS

Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election

Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
northernvirginiamag.com

Officials to Consider Renaming 10 Loudoun County Schools

The school names are associated with Confederate or segregationist history. Ten school names have been presented to the Loudoun County School Board for consideration to be renamed due to their association with Confederate or segregationist history. Local researchers, including individuals from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Poll: Is Alexandria a good city for pizza?

Is Alexandria’s pizza status supreme or is it still a little crusty?. Earlier this week, two new pizza joints opened in Old Town. While among the few by-the-slice restaurants in town, astute readers noted that Fairlington Pizza also serves by-the-slice. Reaction to the news was a little mixed on...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy