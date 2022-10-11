Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Virginia’s voter registration system needs replacing
The technology that underpins Virginia’s election system has had problems for years but it still hasn’t been replaced. The latest symptom of the aging IT system came earlier this month. The glitch slowed down the delivery of 107,000 records from the Department of Motor Vehicles, giving local registrars a daunting workload at the last minute.
D.C. Council Prepares To Vote On Overhaul Of Criminal Code
A massive overhaul of D.C.’s outdated criminal code is nearing the legislative finish line. The rework of the city’s criminal code is the result of a decade of efforts from the D.C. Criminal Code Reform Commission, an independent body whose attorneys spent years researching and weighing how to write a clearer and more proportional criminal code. It’s a process that many cities across the country have already undergone – and experts have argued that D.C.’s revision is well overdue. It will advance to a vote in committee next week.
alxnow.com
Top stories this week in Alexandria
This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WUSA
DC Council set to approve sweeping criminal justice reform
WASHINGTON — A historic overhaul of the criminal code system in Washington, D.C. took a critical step forward Friday. City leaders announced DC Council will vote on sweeping changes to the way defendants are charged with crimes, and how the convicted are sentenced in the District. “D.C.’s criminal laws...
Wbaltv.com
'I don't think that makes any sense': Hogan on potential election integrity concerns in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday dismissed any possible challenges in the weeks before the 2022 election to pick his successor. "I don't think that makes any sense," Hogan said, expressing confidence in Maryland's voting system. The term-limited incumbent governor, who's serving out his second term,...
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin and Congressman Griffith announce new economic development projects in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9) announced Friday that eight new projects will be recommended for Virginia’s abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER), according to the governor’s team. The recommended projects include sites in Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, and Wise...
Virginia state lawmaker to introduce bill making it a crime for parents not to affirm their LGBT child
A Virginia state delegate said she will introduce a bill that would make it a crime for a parent not to affirm their child's sexual orientation or gender identity.
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
Chesterfield students defend their walkout against Governor Youngkin’s trans policy
Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to Virginia's policy on transgender students was not on the agenda, but it dominated over an hour of public comment at a Chesterfield School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
alxnow.com
Alexandria Vice Mayor credits Lorde with reigniting Potomac River swimming discussion
Alexandria Vice Mayor Amy Jackson said the impact of pop star Lorde’s decision to take a plunge into the Potomac River is still rippling out across local environmental agencies. In August, the New Zealand musician told a stunned D.C. crowd at The Anthem that she’d gone for a swim...
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
pelhamplus.com
Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges
On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
WSLS
Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election
Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
northernvirginiamag.com
Officials to Consider Renaming 10 Loudoun County Schools
The school names are associated with Confederate or segregationist history. Ten school names have been presented to the Loudoun County School Board for consideration to be renamed due to their association with Confederate or segregationist history. Local researchers, including individuals from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas...
alxnow.com
Poll: Is Alexandria a good city for pizza?
Is Alexandria’s pizza status supreme or is it still a little crusty?. Earlier this week, two new pizza joints opened in Old Town. While among the few by-the-slice restaurants in town, astute readers noted that Fairlington Pizza also serves by-the-slice. Reaction to the news was a little mixed on...
